German actor Samuel Finzi had to cope with the loss of his wife. Imago

German "Tatort" star Samuel Finzi suffered a heavy blow when his wife Dimitra Petrou died unexpectedly from a brain tumor.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Samuel Finzi lost his wife Dimitra Petrou to a brain tumor after only 20 hours of diagnosis.

The playwright died at the age of 39.

Finzi later found new happiness with Sorrel Jardine and is now in a relationship with actress Nina Kunzendorf. Show more

Acting star Samuel Finzi (59), known from the "Tatort" series among others, has suffered a stroke of fate.

His first wife, Dimitra Petrou, died of a brain tumor at the age of just 39. Finzi, who met the dramaturge in Berlin and married her a few months later, lost her after 14 years together.

In 2020, Finzi spoke about the tragedy in an interview with "Bunte". He reported that Dimitra had suddenly changed in her nature, which ultimately led to the diagnosis of a brain tumor. "It happened very quickly. She was dead 20 hours after the diagnosis," Finzi recalled.

New love found later

Instead of visiting a grave, Finzi prefers to hold on to memories and pictures. He scattered his wife's ashes in the sea, as he does not regard cemeteries as places of remembrance. "For me, the cemetery is the last place where I think about a loved one," he explained.

Dimitra Petrou was described by friends as a cheerful and humorous person. In an obituary on the internet, it was emphasized that she was able to make a positive difference even in difficult times. Thanks to her organ donation, a young woman received a new heart.

Finzi found solace in his work and was still on stage on the evening of his wife's death. He later began a relationship with French casting director Sorrel Jardine, with whom he has two children.

Today, he is in a relationship with actress Nina Kunzendorf, with whom he has been together since 2021.

More videos from the department