The mysterious deaths of US actor Gene Hackman and his wife appear to have been largely solved. Investigators have now revealed the causes of death.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to investigators, acting legend Gene Hackman apparently died days after his wife Betsy Arakawa.

Arakawa is believed to have died on February 11 from a viral illness caused by so-called hantaviruses.

Hackman himself probably died a week later, on February 18, of a cardiovascular disease Show more

According to the investigators, acting legend Gene Hackman apparently died days after his wife Betsy Arakawa. Medical investigator Heather Jarrell announced on Friday in Santa Fe (New Mexico) that Arakawa's autopsy had revealed that she had died of a viral disease caused by so-called hantaviruses, presumably on February 11. The pathogens affect the respiratory tract.

Hackman himself probably died a week later, on February 18, from a cardiovascular disease, Jarrell continued. The 95-year-old was also diagnosed with advanced Alzheimer's disease. "It is reasonable to assume that Mrs. Hackman died first," the medical examiner concluded. Sheriff Adan Mendoza said it was reasonable to assume that Hackman had continued to live next to his dead wife in the house for days.

Last images also drugstore surveillance cameras

Since the couple was discovered together with a dead dog last Wednesday, the investigation has been in full swing. An analysis of Hackman's pacemaker revealed that the last cardiac activity in Hackman was recorded on February 18.

Arakawa could still be seen on February 11 on surveillance camera footage from a drugstore. After that, however, there was no more sign of life from her.