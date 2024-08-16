To the astonishment of the other participants, Laura L. and Nikola agree to exclusivity in the TV show "Are You the One? Reality stars in love" exclusivity. Picture: RTL+

"Like in a swingers' club" was how "Are You the One? Realitystars in Love" contestant in the first double episode of the RTL+ TV show. That's how wildly all the contestants made out. Now there's a sequel.

Bruno Bötschi

The fourth double episode of the new season continues in a similar vein, although some of the trash TV celebrities suddenly feel the need for more commitment.

Before that, however, it is revealed who will accept Sophia Thomalla's immoral offer from last week. Show more

After the chaste last normal season of the RTL+ show " Are You the One? Realitystars in Love", the current season got off to a much wilder start.

There has never been so much groping and (pack) snogging with changing partners.

And that's how it continues in the fourth double episode - even if some of the trash TV celebrities suddenly felt the need for more commitment.

The immoral offer from Sophia Thomalla

Before that, however, it was revealed who would accept Sophia Thomalla's immoral offer from last week. Because it was already clear in advance that someone would take her up on it.

20,000 euros guaranteed profit for herself alone instead of an uncertain 200,000 euros for 20 people. That was too tempting, even if the money would be deducted from the jackpot.

And although this "sale" did not reveal whether Anastasia Hale and Alexander Runow were the next "perfect match" on the TV show after Emmy Russ and Chris Broy.

But few people would have thought that Jenny Iglesias, of all people, would snatch the money.

From "surface massages" and "dry sex"

While Anastasia took it in her stride ("I would have done it too"), Lukas Baltruschat in particular, who had his eye on Iglesias, was shocked by Jenny's decision, as she had always argued against "selling" the "Matchbox" decision.

To recover from the shock, Lukas had Linda Voilet give him an "exclusive surface massage", i.e. groping him over his underpants.

Nadja and Antonino show each other in the new double episode of "Are You the One? Realitystars in Love", Nadja and Antonino show each other how they would like to do it on a table. Image: RTL+

However, Linda preferred to spend the following night with Marc-Robin Wenz. Laura Lettgen, meanwhile, dealt with Jenny's sales promotion by grabbing Nikola Glumac for a snog, while Nadja Grossmann found herself having "dry sex" with Antonino De Niro on the kitchen table.

Something that her former "AYTO" friend Gabby Alves Rodrigues, who was also interested in Antonino, didn't seem to like at all.

The next day, Marc-Robin, who was delighted with Linda, dreamed of a "Boom Boom Room" action with all the contestants present ("What am I supposed to do, I think they're all great?"), while the rest of the troupe were already meeting up to make out in the hot tub:

Gabby made out with Lars Maucher, Oğuzhan "Ozan" Gencel with Laura Morante, Lukas with Linda and then once again more or less everyone with everyone else - that's right: a more or less wild pack make-out session.

Nino's crazy love triangle

On the other hand, someone who had also gone wild in the previous weeks was suddenly in a mood for commitment: Laura L. wanted Nikola "exclusively" for herself, which meant kissing, groping and more just with each other.

He agreed without really buying it - especially not when Nadja reminded him: "Tara's waiting for you in the pool." Oops, he had forgotten that he had arranged to meet one of his other snogging partners just a few minutes before the Laura conversation.

Gabby snogged Lars, Oğuzhan with Laura, Lukas with Linda and then more or less everyone with everyone else - that's right: a more or less wild pack snog. Picture: RTL+

Purely platonic, he tried to assure us, but neither Laura L. nor Tara Tabitha believed him. As a result, Nikola was once again very confused and angry with Nadja, with whom he had already had an affair before "AYTO", as had come out last week.

But after the next "Matching Night", in which again only two of nine psychologically determined "Perfect Matches" sat together correctly, Laura L. gave Nikola a chance after all - and things also got serious with Jenny and Lukas: she didn't like his groping with Linda.

But no matter: after she had teased out of him that he had a crush on her, she confessed the same to him in reverse and happily announced in the interview room: "Lukas and I are, as of now, exclusive."

Linda: "What's the point of exclusivity, please?"

Lukas, who didn't seem all that convinced, also informed Linda, who was at a loss to understand: "What is this exclusivity, what is it supposed to achieve?"

That remains to be seen in the coming episodes.

We will also find out - unless they are "sold" again - whether Asena Neuhoff and Marc-Robin are a "perfect match", because after a plasticine dick challenge and a tantra workshop four-way date with Ozan and Nadja, they were both voted into the "Matchbox" by the rest of the "AYTO" cast ...

