Ariel continues to rage at fellow contestant Gil Ofarim. Picture: RTL

Everything new in the RTL jungle camp? Not at all! Ariel won't stop ranting against Gil Ofarim. What is new, however, is that the Basel influencer is receiving support. The question remains: Is this how Ariel will win?

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you More often something new in the RTL jungle camp? No, Ariel doesn't stop ranting against Gil Ofarim on day 14 either.

But what is new is that the influencer from Basel is getting massive support.

Simone Ballack doesn't like Gil's miraculous recovery and his chances of winning at all. Apparently she knows so much more about the singer ... Show more

The glorious seven? More like the drooling seven. Day 14 of the RTL jungle camp was the end of life confessions. They blasphemed for all they were worth. Only one person held back, as he always does: Gil Ofarim.

Of all people, the one who everyone expects to finally talk straight. And while everyone was falling over each other, one thing in particular was spreading on the screens at home: Tiredness. One fan moaned on Instagram: "There was so much negative energy today that I now feel exhausted myself."

Samira Yavuz also spoke a strong sentence calmly: "We're all crawling on our gums. The last few days are always the worst." Not for Gil. He was pleased that he was feeling better again after his fall, that he was able to take part in the jungle stage and successfully complete it with Patrick Romer.

He was delighted to have scored five stars in the "BackWÜRG". But the joy didn't last long: the three remaining ladies in particular doubted the singer's speedy recovery. Simone Ballack: "He's in too good a mood for me."

The self-proclaimed moral authority Ariel was of course less discreet in her reflections: "Who are you trying to fool...? You want to take the audience for fools." And then, of course, again: "You're here as a perpetrator. You're lying from top to bottom and portraying yourself as a victim. That's dishonorable behavior. You're an unscrupulous guy."

Hardy Krüger doesn't like the belligerent Swiss woman

But Ariel's record hangs. Others noticed that too. Hardy Krüger finally dared to rebel against the belligerent Swiss woman: "I don't expect anything from you. Especially not in a civilized way. Because you're not." Even Simone criticized Ariel's brute nature: "You can't always run through the world with an axe to grind." She said - and took a swing at him herself ...

Simone had obviously been seething for a long time. And mainly because she misjudged. "I thought the viewer would sort it out," and was the first to kick Gil out of the camp. Now Simone was frustrated. The fact that Gil is still there "makes me angry, I feel screwed..." Especially - jungle god forbid - if he then also got the crown.

Hardy also admits: "I was also expecting him to be the first to go." Patrick, meanwhile, was astonished to discover: "It's like 'Game of Thrones': everyone is going crazy because they want the crown."

And Simone is probably ready to unpack further. At the campfire, she hinted at a possible connection between Gil's participation in "Let's Dance" and the end of his marriage. But nine years ago, Ariel was just 13 years old - and she found the topic incredibly exciting. What happened then?

Gil Ofarim continues to play the silent treatment

But Simone said nothing (for the time being) - and then referred to the rumors in the tabloid media: "You just have to do your research [....]. But I don't want to wash dirty laundry here." But Hubert Fella already had stink eyes, like the first bowel movement after three weeks of constipation.

Samira thought: "Simone could set the place on fire as far as Gil is concerned." And Gil? Of course, he went back to being "a silent fox", as Ariel put it. "This is my private life. I won't say anything about it to protect my ex-wife."

During the ladies' chat at the pond, Samira and Ariel hoped for more concrete information. But they were disappointed. "I don't want to be a.... be," said Simone, but still: "He's not a good person. This isn't a hero's ride from him." And, as a small threat, so to speak: "I can unpack a lot here."

Hardy has to leave and does so with conciliatory words

She didn't (yet). After all, she needed to catch her breath after all the gossip about people who weren't around. She even had something to say about Ariel. Only to Samira, of course.

He told Simone that Ariel was a little underdressed at the pond and was fiddling with her bikini bottoms. "If nothing else works, I'll get naked," she said sarcastically. And: "Ariel will win and the rest of us will be the fools who are dragged along to the end."

Yes, it could turn out that way. Or not. Eva Benetatou, who was kicked out yesterday and was no longer missing today (Patrick: "Too bad, but life goes on"), won't win in any case. And neither will Hardy. Although Samira got a "maybe", he got the red card. He said goodbye with: "I've had a lot of fun."

Even if the mood was down now, we were a good team and always managed to get our act together." Olivia Jones wasn't the only one to ask in the "Hour After": "Which camp has he been to in the last two weeks?"

