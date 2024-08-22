Charles is doing well under the circumstances and the treatment is working, even if he is still in the midst of it. Jane Barlow/PA Wire/dpa

King Charles always has a smile on his face when cameras are pointed at him - even in the midst of his cancer treatment. If it continues to go well, the monarch could soon be revealing details.

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Charles III is currently battling a type of cancer about which no specific details are yet known, but it is thought it could be prostate cancer.

The palace describes his health as "better than expected" and the monarch continues to appear positive in public.

Despite the diagnosis, Charles is spending his summer vacation with the family in Scotland and remains mentally strong during ongoing treatments. Show more

King Charles III may one day talk about the type of cancer he is currently battling. The monarch is always positive in his dealings with the public, and the reports from the palace also put British minds at ease.

The latest statement on his health describes his condition as "better than expected".

The news of the British king's cancer diagnosis went around the world in February 2024 and caused great concern. The public is still in the dark as to what specific type of cancer the 75-year-old has - although speculation continues that it could be prostate cancer. Charles had to have surgery on his enlarged prostate - the cancer diagnosis was made public shortly afterwards.

Personally, the regent commented on his health with his usual stoic demeanor: "I'm fine, thank you. Not too bad."

"Not ailing at all"

As the Mirror reports, more information about the King's state of health could soon be made public. "If the timing is right, the palace will be in touch. Never say never. But it probably won't happen in the short term," a source told the British magazine.

Various insiders also confirmed that the monarch was "not at all mentally unwell", even during his ongoing treatment. "The therapy is going better than most expected, even better than the optimists suspected," one source continued.

The sun wasn't shining for Charles in February, but that has since changed. Away from his cancer treatment, the King is spending his summer vacation with his family at Aberdeenshire Castle in Scotland.

