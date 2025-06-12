Gerard Butler is sweating bullets for his role in "Dragon Taming Made Easy". The Hollywood star plays a Viking and supreme dragon slayer. He has to put on a 40-kilogram costume for the role.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The dragons are back on the big screen. The popular "Dragon Tamer" adventure about Hiccup and Toothless is coming to the cinema as a live-action adaptation.

Gerard Butler had to wear a 40-kilo costume for his role as the supreme dragon slayer in the fantasy blockbuster.

The animated film "Taming Dragons Made Easy" thrilled millions of fans 15 years ago. Now the fantasy saga is coming to the cinema - with Hollywood star Gerard Butler as the supreme dragon slayer.

At the heart of the film is the story from Cowell's first book, which also made the animated hit of the same name famous: The young Viking Hiccup (played by Mason Thames) is not at all like the typical image of a dragon hunter.

Sensitive, thoughtful, more outsider than hero - he is a disappointment to his father Haudrauf the Stoic (Gerard Butler), the head of the village of Berk. But Hiccup, of all people, achieves the impossible: He tames a dragon - and lays the foundation for peaceful coexistence between man and beast.

"On the Rocks" special for "Taming Dragons Made Easy"

Wind machines and moving dragon platforms: The new live-action film adaptation brings "Dragon Taming Made Easy" to the big screen with real actors, walk-through sets and lots of technology. Instead of using a lot of CGI (Computer Generated Imagery), the makers have opted for real backdrops. For example, the village of Berk in Northern Ireland was built as a walk-in movie set.

In the "On the Rocks" special for "Taming Dragons Made Easy", we take an exclusive look behind the scenes. Plus, Hollywood star Gerard Butler reveals why he really worked up a sweat in his role as the supreme dragon slayer.

