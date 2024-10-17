Richard Lugner married Simone "Bienchen" Reiländer in the summer of 2024, the entrepreneur's sixth marriage. Shortly afterwards, he died at the age of 91. Florian Wieser/APA/dpa

The conflict over the late Richard Lugner's villa is further fueling the already smouldering dispute among his heirs. Lugner's widows Simone and Christina are irreconcilably opposed to each other.

Carlotta Henggeler

There is an old saying: the bigger the inheritance, the more heated the dispute among those left behind.

The heirs of Richard "Mörtel" Lugner prove that this saying could be true. The construction impresario died on August 12 at the age of 91 - and an ugly inheritance dispute has been raging ever since.

The latest conflict in Lugner's saga revolves around his villa in Döbling. Döbling is the 19th district of Vienna and is located in the north-west of the city on the edge of the Vienna Woods. Simone "Bienchen" Lugner claims to "bild.de":"I have a lifelong right of residence there. Richard told me that too."

This was anchored in Lugner's foundation so that the person who lived there with him until his death could continue to live there.

Mörtel's villa may be getting a bit long in the tooth, but Simone Lugner feels very much at home there: "The first two weeks alone were a bit strange for me in the big house. Now it's mine too and I can identify with it."

It goes without saying that "Bienchen" Lugner wants to continue living in the villa after losing her job at Lugner City.

The property is to be valued soon, as it is part of Lugner's inheritance. According to "Bild", the villa is worth tens of millions.

Villa becomes a point of contention

However, it is unclear whether Simone Lugner will really be allowed to stay in the entrepreneur's stately villa. Because now Lugner's widow Christina "Mausi" Lugner is also getting involved.

She makes it unmistakably clear who she believes is entitled to the right of residence: her daughter Jacqueline. According to the widow of the deceased building impresario Richard "Mörtel" Lugner, no one other than Jacqueline should have the right to live in the property.

This explosive statement adds fuel to the fire in the Lugner clan's already smouldering inheritance dispute.

