Prince Harry and his father Charles III have reportedly not seen each other for around a year and a half. (archive photo) dpa

Will the royal family row in Great Britain find a happy ending after all? The "prodigal son" Prince Harry seems to be using his visit home to make an attempt.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, Prince Harry traveled to London to mark the third anniversary of the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Today, he has reportedly arrived at the residence of his father King Charles III (76).

According to the media, father and son have not seen each other for around a year and a half. The relationship is considered strained. Show more

Will there be a reconciliatory meeting after all? Prince Harry (40) has reportedly traveled to the residence of his father King Charles III (76) in London. Harry had tea with his father at Clarence House, the British monarch's residence, on Wednesday, British newspapers reported. The meeting lasted just under an hour. It was the first meeting between father and son for around a year and a half.

According to the tabloid newspaper "The Sun", King Charles interrupted his summer stay in Scotland for a trip to London. Harry had already arrived in his old homeland on Monday - the third anniversary of the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II - and had since made several appointments with charitable organizations.

Relationship is considered severely strained

Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan (44) left the inner circle of the royals a good five years ago and live with their two children Prince Archie (6) and Princess Lilibet (4) in the US state of California.

The relationship has been under strain ever since Harry and Meghan spoke to US talk show legend Oprah Winfrey in front of the cameras about their departure in 2021 and complained bitterly. This was followed by a Netflix documentary series and Harry's autobiography "Spare ", in which he mainly lashed out at his brother Prince William (43) and Queen Camilla.

Harry wishes for a reconciliation

Prince Harry recently expressed his desire for a reconciliation. In a BBC interview following a court defeat over state personal protection during visits to the UK, which he is no longer automatically entitled to in full, he said: "I would very much like a reconciliation with my family." He added: "Life is precious. I don't know how long my father has left to live." However, his father does not even speak to him because of the dispute over personal protection.