At Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 in Paris, Japanese luxury label Sacai presented over-the-knee uggs. IMAGO/Zeppelin/Avalon.red

Fashion trends are always one thing - and sometimes it takes a while for them to be understood. This is the case with a new Ugg model that reaches above the knee. Definitely a statement.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Whether this will become a new trend remains to be seen: Overknee styles have emerged from a collaboration between Japanese luxury brand Sacai and Ugg.

The fluffy boots, which are often labeled as ugly, are a real statement.

The Uggs, which reach above the knee, were presented at Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 in Paris. Show more

You either love them or you hate them: Uggs divide opinion and have at least as many haters as they do fans - or even more.

But there's no denying that they are cozy and keep you nice and warm in the cold winter months. When it's freezing outside, your toes are snugly nestled in the warmth. However, orthopaedists repeatedly warn that lined boots are not so good for our feet.

Whether beautiful, ugly or unhealthy - one thing is certain: they are a comfortable companion in winter. And now they come in an even more sophisticated version. While chunky platform versions have been capturing the hearts of fashionistas for a while now, Uggs are now also available in an overknee height.

The model, which reaches above the knee, was shown at the Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 in Paris at Sacai. The Japanese luxury brand has reinterpreted the fluffy shoes and taken them to a new level.

Overknee uggs are for men and women

Are they suitable for everyday wear? You're sure to attract attention with these shoes. Overknee leggings are best combined with leggings or micro shorts and oversized knitted sweaters or oversized blazers. You don't necessarily need a lot of accessories, as the extra-long styles are a real eye-catcher in themselves.

On the catwalk, the good pieces with the buckles on the back from the Ugg x Sacai collaboration were presented turned up or rolled down.

Slightly more casual versions are also part of the collaboration: in addition to the knee-high boots, mountain boots or loafers were spotted on the models.

The statement boots can be worn not only by men - they were presented at Men's Fashion Week - but also by women. It certainly takes a bit of courage to step out onto the street in overknee uggs. But those who dare will certainly stand out from the crowd.

More videos from the department