On Saturday evening, Gottschalk retired during the RTL show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert". (archive picture) Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Thomas Gottschalk is retiring for the time being after his cancer diagnosis - but also announces: "I'll be back."

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomas Gottschalk wants to concentrate on his recovery for six months after his cancer diagnosis.

He thanked his fans on Instagram for their great support.

However, the 75-year-old does not want to say goodbye completely - he has announced that he will return. Show more

Thomas Gottschalk actually wanted to say goodbye to television, but now he is hinting that he will not disappear completely after all.

The 75-year-old, who recently made his cancer public, announced on Instagram that he would be focusing entirely on his recovery over the next six months. "I know you understand and think that's right."

Gottschalk thanked his fans for their great support: his most recent posts had reached 16.5 million views and almost two and a half million people had encouraged him. "Thank you for your interest!" said the presenter.

At the same time, he hinted that his retirement was not final: "But I'm not closing up store here completely." May the audience remain as loyal to him as they have been for the past forty years: "And don't forget that I'm planning like my friend the Terminator: I'll be back!!!"

The previous Saturday evening, Gottschalk retired during the RTL show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert" and announced his intention to withdraw completely from the public eye. On average, 2.42 million people (14 percent) watched the show.