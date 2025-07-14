Will this smile soon turn James Bond's head? Sydney Sweeney seems to have her eye on the role of Bond girl. Bild: EPA/Andy Rain

The rumor mill in the James Bond universe has new fodder: according to reports, Sydney Sweeney is very much in the running for the role of Bond girl. This is also due to her connection to two important men in the 007 cosmos.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The director for the next James Bond film has been decided - and soon the cast of the Bond girl?

The British tabloid "The Sun" is now reporting that Sydney Sweeney has a good chance of landing the coveted role.

In addition to the actress's popularity and talent, she is also said to have a good relationship with two important decision-makers in the 007 cosmos. Show more

Since Daniel Craig stepped down as James Bond in September 2021, things have been surprisingly quiet around the most famous secret agent in cinema history. Although rumors about the British actor's 007 successor have been circulating regularly, there have been no official announcements to date.

Nevertheless, at the end of June, MGM's new rights holders made a statement. Hollywood-tested filmmaker Denis Villeneuve ("Dune", "Blade Runner 2049") will be responsible for directing the upcoming action adventure.

And Villeneuve could also bring dynamism to another important personnel decision in the 007 universe: the casting of the Bond girl. Attractive ladies are part of the film series' DNA, alongside dangerous world-saving missions and action-packed hand-to-hand combat sequences.

According to insiders, Bond director is a fan of Sydney Sweeney

As the British tabloid "The Sun" now speculates, Sydney Swe eney has a good chance of turning James Bond's head in the near future. "Denis thinks she is very talented and appeals to the younger generation," reported an insider. The director hopes that Sweeney's casting will "modernize the franchise".

Thanks to roles in the hit series "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus", the 27-year-old is one of the most sought-after actresses under 30. In addition to her popularity with audiences, Sweeney also has the necessary physical fitness for the challenging role of Bond girl: On Instagram, she regularly shows herself playing tennis, surfing or climbing.

Jeff Bezos is also part of Sydney Sweeney's circle

But the actress doesn't just have a good relationship with filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Jeff Bezos is also part of Sweeney's entourage. Most recently, the actress even belonged to the select circle of guests at Bezos' XXL wedding in Venice.

With the acquisition of the rights to the traditional film series, Bezos is also said to exert creative influence - and thus have a say in the casting of central roles such as the Bond girl.

In June, Sydney Sweeney was one of the guests at Jeff Bezos' XXL wedding. Bild: EPA / Daniel Dal Zennaro

However, it will probably be some time before the speculation turns into concrete facts. It is currently not clear when the new James Bond film will be released in cinemas, nor who will take on the leading role of the titular hero. Candidate Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently fueled speculation when he only said the following about his future plans at a film premiere: "I'm not allowed to talk about that."