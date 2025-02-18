Airbus is testing a new seating concept that promises more comfort in economy class. However, the double-decker seats have already met with a lot of scepticism online. How realistic is the implementation really?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The double-decker seat concept is currently being tested by aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Behind the idea is a Spanish start-up called "Chaise Longue".

Pictures of the seats have been doing the rounds on the internet for some time and have been met with skeptical comments.

The double-decker seats promise more legroom for passengers and more comfortable reclining for the upper rows. Show more

The futuristic-looking "Chaise Longue" seating concept from the Spanish start-up of the same name is currently being tested by aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Pictures of the double-decker seats for airplanes made the rounds a while ago. The idea was presented by Chaise Longue CEO Alejandro Núñez Vicente, who designed the seats, at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg in 2023.

Since then, images of the seats have been appearing online time and again. While the concept was long dismissed as a dream of the future and difficult to implement, it is now reportedly taking big steps towards reality.

As the Spanish start-up writes on LinkedIn, Chaise Longue and Airbus are currently in a testing phase.

The aircraft manufacturer confirmed to CNN: "Chaise Longue and Airbus are in the early stages of studying a concept for two-storey seating solutions for Airbus commercial aircraft."

More legroom and relaxed reclining

The Spanish start-up's idea is to arrange rows of seats on two levels. This could offer passengers more legroom and, on the upper floors, the option of reclining their seats further back without disturbing others.

The crux of the matter: to implement the concept, the luggage compartments would have to be removed to make room for the double-decker seats.

Alejandro Núñez Vicente's aim is to improve the flying experience and create new business opportunities for airlines.

"I don't want a fart in my face"

Reactions on social media are mixed. While some users are skeptical about the idea and point out possible inconveniences, such as the limited space in the bottom row, others see the potential for an improved flight experience.

Many express concern that there could be problems for passengers with claustrophobia sitting in the bottom row, as the space seems very restricted.

Under a picture of Alejandro Núñez Vicente's double-decker seats, one user also expressed another concern: "No thanks. I don't want a fart in my face."

Whether the concept will actually be put into practice remains to be seen. However, the concept could certainly be exciting for the airlines themselves, as it would allow more seats to be accommodated on the plane.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

