  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Diana Award William and Harry congratulate separately

SDA

5.12.2024 - 05:52

Prince Harry (40, left) and his brother Prince William (42) avoid making joint appearances. (archive picture)
Prince Harry (40, left) and his brother Prince William (42) avoid making joint appearances. (archive picture)
Image: Keystone

The award commemorates their late mother Princess Diana. But Prince William and his brother Prince Harry are once again addressing the honorees separately.

05.12.2024, 05:52

05.12.2024, 05:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The award commemorates their late mother Princess Diana.
  • But Prince William and his brother Prince Harry are once again addressing the award winners separately.
  • The brothers are the sons of the British King Charles III - their relationship is considered to have broken down following various allegations
Show more

The award is presented in memory of their late mother Princess Diana - but Prince William (42) and his brother Prince Harry (40) have once again congratulated the winners of the Diana Award separately. This was reported by the British news agency PA.

William sent his congratulations to the award winners in a letter. "I know that my mother - in whose memory you are receiving the Diana Award today - would be immensely proud of you," he wrote. "Thank you for your dedication. You are all exceptional." Harry, on the other hand, recorded a video message some time ago, PA reported.

The brothers are the sons of the British King Charles III - their relationship is considered to be broken after various allegations. In the spring, they did not appear together at the Diana Legacy Awards. William gave a speech and Harry was later connected via video.

"My mother would be horrified"Prince Harry wants to make the world a better place for Princess Diana

In memory of Princess Diana

The awards are presented in memory of Princess Diana (1961-1997), who died in a car accident. The award is intended to honor young people for their social commitment.

SDA