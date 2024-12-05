Prince Harry (40, left) and his brother Prince William (42) avoid making joint appearances. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

The award commemorates their late mother Princess Diana. But Prince William and his brother Prince Harry are once again addressing the honorees separately.

The award is presented in memory of their late mother Princess Diana - but Prince William (42) and his brother Prince Harry (40) have once again congratulated the winners of the Diana Award separately. This was reported by the British news agency PA.

William sent his congratulations to the award winners in a letter. "I know that my mother - in whose memory you are receiving the Diana Award today - would be immensely proud of you," he wrote. "Thank you for your dedication. You are all exceptional." Harry, on the other hand, recorded a video message some time ago, PA reported.

The brothers are the sons of the British King Charles III - their relationship is considered to be broken after various allegations. In the spring, they did not appear together at the Diana Legacy Awards. William gave a speech and Harry was later connected via video.

In memory of Princess Diana

The awards are presented in memory of Princess Diana (1961-1997), who died in a car accident. The award is intended to honor young people for their social commitment.

