The award is presented in memory of their late mother Princess Diana - but Prince William (42) and his brother Prince Harry (40) have once again congratulated the winners of the Diana Award separately. This was reported by the British news agency PA.
William sent his congratulations to the award winners in a letter. "I know that my mother - in whose memory you are receiving the Diana Award today - would be immensely proud of you," he wrote. "Thank you for your dedication. You are all exceptional." Harry, on the other hand, recorded a video message some time ago, PA reported.
The brothers are the sons of the British King Charles III - their relationship is considered to be broken after various allegations. In the spring, they did not appear together at the Diana Legacy Awards. William gave a speech and Harry was later connected via video.