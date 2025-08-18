Princess Kate and Prince William will move with their three children. Chris Jackson/AP/dpa

Prince William and Princess Kate are leaving Adelaide Cottage with their three children and moving to the traditional Forest Lodge in Windsor. But the royal move is not without its tensions.

The move is causing a stir because two long-standing neighboring families had to vacate their cottages.

The property itself is already being renovated and modernized before the royals can move in. Show more

It has been official for a few days now: Princess Kate and Prince William and their three children - George, Charlotte and Louis - will be moving out of their previous home at Adelaide Cottage. The family is moving to the historic Forest Lodge in Windsor.

However, the move is not going entirely smoothly. As theMail on Sundayreports, the change of location is already making headlines. Before the royal family can move into the 300-year-old property, several neighbors have had to make way.

Two families who had lived in cottages belonging to Forest Lodge for years are said to have been asked by the royal family to leave their homes.

According to insiders, those affected were "surprised" when they learned of the decision. One source explained: "They were asked to move out. They were probably offered alternative accommodation, but it was clear that they had to leave their homes."

Renovation work is in full swing

With its Venetian windows, a ballroom with crystal chandeliers, its own tennis court and extensive grounds, Forest Lodge is a significant step up from the cozy Adelaide Cottage, where Prince William and Princess Kate have lived with their children for the past three years.

The estate is already a hive of activity: Gardeners are planting new shrubs, builders are busy with modernizations, and a high metal fence with a privacy screen now shields the grounds.

The lodge was last extensively renovated in 2001 - so it's high time for another facelift to give the villa a new lease of life befitting its status.

