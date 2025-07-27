Princess Kate and Prince William with their children George, Louis and Charlotte. The family are apparently thinking about moving. IMAGO/i Images

Prince William and Princess Kate could soon be moving house. The family is reportedly looking for a larger home - Fort Belvedere is one of the places being discussed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William and Princess Kate have lived with their three children in Adelaide Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle since 2022. However, according to The Mail on Sunday, the house is only a temporary solution.

According to the newspaper, the family is considering moving to the larger Fort Belvedere residence near Windsor Castle.

The estate offers extensive gardens, a pool, a tennis court and several staff quarters.

However, there are no concrete plans for a move as yet. Show more

Prince William and Princess Kate have been living with their children in Adelaide Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle for three years. However, according to The Mail on Sunday, the house is only a temporary solution. The family is reportedly looking for a new, larger home.

According to the newspaper, William and Kate are considering moving to a more spacious residence. One possible option is Fort Belvedere, a neo-Gothic style house located in Windsor Great Park.

The property, which was built in the 18th century, is said to have once been the favorite residence of King Edward VIII (1894-1972).

No concrete plans yet

For the family, a move would primarily mean more space. The estate not only has a large house, but also a pool and a tennis court. The property also includes several gardens, a greenhouse, stables, two lakes and three houses for the staff.

"They feel that Adelaide Cottage has become too small for them and they need something bigger," a source told the Mail on Sunday. However, there are still no concrete plans for a move.

There has also been speculation in the past that the family could move to Royal Lodge, a 30-bedroom property in Windsor currently occupied by Prince Andrew. However, he is reportedly unwilling to move.

More from the resort