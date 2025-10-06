As part of his Apple series, entertainer Eugene Levy (left) has now visited Prince William at Windsor Castle. Picture: Apple

Elizabeth II reigned as Queen for over 70 years. Prince William has now revealed what made the regent tick behind the walls of Windsor Castle in an Apple series. He also had some funny anecdotes about Prince Philip in conversation with Eugene Levy.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William welcomed actor and comedian Eugene Levy to Windsor Castle.

The heir to the British throne spoke about his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

He particularly remembered the humor of his grandparents - and the Queen's tea. Show more

It was the "most memorable trip so far", Eugene Levy was certain at the end of the latest episodeof his Apple documentary series "Vacation Against Your Will with Eugene Levy".

No wonder, as the actor received a handwritten invitation to Windsor Castle, where none other than Prince William showed him around the royal apartments and gardens.

"I couldn't have foreseen that," Levy marveled when William arrived at the meeting point on his e-scooter (and late).

Levy: "I'd better not lose sight of William"

On their way through a small part of the castle's more than 1,000 rooms (Levy: "I'd better not lose sight of William"), the unusual duo also made a stop in the royal drawing room.

There, William reminisced with a view out of the window and of his former school, Eton College.

Sometimes he would come to visit his grandparents in the evening or at the weekend. "She had the best tea ever," he reminisced about conversations with his grandmother Elizabeth.

Prince William on grandfather Philip: "Incredibly amusing"

They simply "chatted about family matters". He had a "good relationship" with his grandparents, especially as an adult, Prince William told Eugene Levy:

"When we were younger, it was harder to have a really close relationship with them because it was all very formal."

But once Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip entered their eighties, the relationship became "warmer and warmer".

"My grandfather was incredibly amusing, sometimes not on purpose, sometimes by accident," grinned the now 43-year-old. "He had a great sense of humor, just like my grandmother."

"There was always laughter" with his grandparents

In general, he found the atmosphere at Windsor Castle "always warm" and "informal": "There was always laughter." His grandparents always enjoyed the company of the family.

All of this led Prince William to the thoughtful conclusion: "I miss them." He associates Windsor specifically with Queen Elizabeth: "For me, Windsor is her. She loved being here."

More videos from the department