To mark the release of her new album, Taylor Swift is bringing her movie "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" to Switzerland. blue News is giving away exclusive First tickets for the screenings in Zurich and Geneva.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taylor Swift releases her new album "The Life of a Showgirl" on October 3.

At the same time, the movie "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" will be released worldwide.

blue News is giving away two sets of four First tickets for Zurich and Geneva. Show more

Taylor Swift fans can rejoice: on Friday, October 3, not only will the new album "The Life of a Showgirl" be released. It also coincides with the release of the movie "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl", which will be shown in over 100 countries worldwide - including the blue Cinemas in Zurich and Geneva.

Blue News is giving away two exclusive packages for this special evening: 4 First-Tickets for the blue Cinema Abaton in Zurich (movie starts approx. 9.30 pm)

4 First tickets for the blue Cinema Genève (movie starts at 10.15 pm) Show more

The "First" category is the VIP version in the blue Cinemas: comfortable seats, a welcome drink and refreshments in the cinema store are already included in the ticket value of CHF 54.90 each.

The prize draw runs until Friday, October 3, 00:01. Conditions of participation and details can be found on our website.

Take part now and, with a little luck, experience Taylor Swift's movie premiere in a VIP atmosphere!