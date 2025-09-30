In an exclusive blue Cinema atmosphereWin your ticket for the new Taylor Swift film now
To mark the release of her new album, Taylor Swift is bringing her movie "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" to Switzerland. blue News is giving away exclusive First tickets for the screenings in Zurich and Geneva.
Taylor Swift releases her new album "The Life of a Showgirl" on October 3.
At the same time, the movie "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" will be released worldwide.
blue News is giving away two sets of four First tickets for Zurich and Geneva.