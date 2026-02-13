Scenes from the horror film "Scream 7". © 2026 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Ghostface has been giving people goosebumps for almost 30 years - now the cult slasher series is returning to the movies with "Scream 7". Take part in the competition and win 2 x 2 tickets for Horror Night.

Visnoth Raskunasingam

In 1996, "Scream" started out as a self-deprecating horror film that knew the rules of the genre and broke them with relish. Since then, the series has developed into a cult phenomenon.

Difficult path to the seventh part

Behind the scenes of "Scream 7", things went haywire at times. Following the departure of several stars (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Orthega) and a change of director, the future of the series seemed uncertain at times.

All the more reason to look forward to the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. Courteney Cox is also back - and Kevin Williamson, one of the creative minds from the very beginning, is returning.

If you want to experience Ghostface on the big screen, then secure your tickets now and experience Horror Night on February 26 in selected blue Cinemas - an exclusive evening for all those who like to be spooked.

Fill out the entry form below - and with a bit of luck, you'll soon be one of the winners.

The closing date for entries is February 23, 11:59 pm.

Anrede* – Keine – Herr Frau Keine Angabe Vorname* Nachname* PLZ* Ort* E-Mail-Adresse* Mobiltelefon Geb.-Datum* Mit dem Absenden des Formulars stimmst du den Teilnahmebedingungen zu.

