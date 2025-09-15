We're giving away a one-year subscription to blue SuperMax. Symbolbild: Imago

Whether action, drama or comedy - with blue SuperMax you can bring Hollywood straight into your home. Take part in the competition and be in with a chance of winning a free one-year subscription.

Dominik Müller

blue News says thank you - and wants to give something back The world can be a challenging place sometimes and the news can make you think. That's why we want to give you something back : Over the coming months, we will be giving away great prizes on a regular basis - exclusively for our loyal readers!

Look forward to great chances to win, from unique experiences to coveted tickets and attractive surprises. It's easy to take part: stay tuned and fill out the form.

Let's create a good mood together - because you are what makes our news portal special. Good luck and thank you for being part of our community! Show more

Dear reader,

Fancy that cinema feeling in your living room? Then you've come to the right place. We're giving away an annual subscription to blue SuperMax - and with it unlimited access to blockbusters and hit series.

Whether it's a Hollywood highlight, a series marathon or an insider tip for the weekend: With blue SuperMax, you can stream whatever you fancy - without commercial breaks, anytime and anywhere. And as if that wasn't enough, you also get access to content from Disney+, Paramount+ and Sky Cinema.

Curious? Taking part is child's play: simply fill in the competition form and, with a bit of luck, you'll soon be streaming for free for a year. Good luck!

Take part here

Anrede* – Keine – Herr Frau Keine Angabe Vorname* Nachname* Strasse/Nr.* PLZ* Ort* E-Mail-Adresse* Mobiltelefon* Mit dem Absenden des Formulars stimmst du den Teilnahmebedingungen zu.



Conditions of participation

The closing date for entries is Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11.59 pm.

The winner will be notified personally.

Participation in the competition is free of charge and without obligation to purchase. The competition is open to natural persons resident in Switzerland who have reached the age of 18.



Only one entry per person is permitted in the competition. Employees and their relatives of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents as well as all partners commissioned with the competition are excluded from participation.



blue Entertainment AG (blue Sport) reserves the right to exclude participants from the competition without giving reasons. The winners will be notified in writing or by telephone and agree to be mentioned by name in connection with the competition in publications, on the website and social channels of blue Sport (blue Entertainment AG) and on the blue News online platform.



By participating in the competition, participants agree that their personal data may be stored, processed and used for advertising and marketing purposes by blue Entertainment AG. blue Sport undertakes to treat the data obtained in connection with the implementation of the competition with care and to manage it in accordance with the statutory data protection regulations.



No correspondence will be entered into regarding the competition. Legal recourse is excluded. Cash payment or exchange of the competition prizes is not possible.