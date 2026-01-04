2026 will see the return of some trends that we thought we'd said goodbye to long ago. Bilder: Pinterest/ Montage: blue news

The year 2026 is here. Time to discuss what we'll be wearing over the next 365 days. An overview of the fashion highlights.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 2026 promises to be a year full of fashion diversity.

Minimalism takes a back seat - now the motto is: more is more. Colors, patterns and silhouettes are allowed to unfold generously again.

And while new things are appearing on the catwalk, some trends that we thought we had long since said goodbye to are also making a comeback. Show more

As always, before the new year really begins, the crucial question arises: what will be particularly trendy in 2026 - and what will all the it-girls and it-boys be wearing? But don't panic, blue News has put together the most important styles for you:

Hairstyles

Whether at a job interview, at work, at university or on a date - hair shapes your appearance. These hairstyles will be particularly trendy next year:

Cool, modern and confident - short hairstyles are all the rage. For example, a rather short bob or the soft pixie. Instead of hard edges, the latter focuses on soft textures, gently graduated contours and natural volume. The haircut is also super versatile.

The soft pixie. Screenshot Pinterest

The side parting is back in the spotlight for women. The slightly offset line opens up the face, creates movement and gives the hair more volume. Whether straight, in soft waves or not styled at all - the side parting flatters every hair texture.

The side parting is back. Screenshot Pinterest

And in 2026, straight hairstyles will be a thing of the past. Curls with lots of volume are now on the agenda. Wild curls look lively and take up space.

Wild curls look lively and take up space. Screenshot Pinterest

Many men's hairstyles that were already on trend in 2025 remain popular. These include the 70s shag - a layered haircut that is now being worn in a more modern and softer version. The contours look soft, the lengths are deliberately loose and unfinished.

Actor Jacob Elordi with a 70s shag. Screenshot Pinterest

The buzz cut is also here to stay for the new year. This is a hairstyle that is not only easy to achieve, but also looks good on (almost) everyone. It is a radical cut in which the hair is simply cropped short.

The buzz cut remains a favorite. Screenshot Pinterest

A long-time favorite is the heartthrob bob - as in 2026: hair that falls at the nape of the neck, softly layered and slightly wavy, often with a natural middle parting or falling loosely back. It also flatters the contours of the face and leaves plenty of styling freedom.

The Heatthrob Bob is a long-time favorite. Screenshot Pinterest

Shoes

Clothes make the man. And our shoes in particular seem to say an incredible amount about us and our character. That's why:

Sneakers are still an indispensable part of any woman's wardrobe. Next year, eye-catching patterns will dominate, with animal design models in particular demand. Flat soles and sporty, athletic shapes are also coming into focus - just like in 2025.

Flat soles and animal prints are very trendy in 2026. Screenshot Pinterest

Ballerinas have been back in fashion for around two years. This will remain the case in 2026, but with a small update: instead of being completely flat, they now have a small heel.

Whether with delicate straps or completely purist - ballerinas with a small heel will be seen more often in 2026. Screenshot Pinterest

Boho chic is experiencing another revival - and with it comes the return of a shoe trend that already caused a stir in the 2000s: slouchy boots. Made from soft leather and with their typical pleats, they radiate casual elegance. They go well with both jeans and flowing dresses.

Of course, sneakers also remain the number one shoe for men. In addition to the comeback of so-called dad sneakers, technical gorpcore and trail models are also in high demand, similar to 2025.

Typical gorpcore and trail models are shoes from the Salomon brand. They were already very popular in 2025. Screenshot Pinterest

Classic leather shoes were already at the forefront in 2025. Whether loafers, derbies or simple lace-ups - variants in warm brown and cognac tones were particularly popular. They look timelessly elegant and can be worn with style not only in the office but also in everyday life.

Classic leather shoes such as loafers were already popular in 2025 - and will be again in 2026. Screenshot Pinterest

Boots will also prevail - as an urban interpretation of the walking shoe. Robust lace-up boots with a distinctive treaded sole combine functionality with style.

Robust lace-up boots with a distinctive tread sole combine functionality with style. Screenshot Pinterest

The color of the year

The US color expert Pantone announced its "Color of the Year 2026" in December: It bears the name "Cloud Dancer" and is described as an elegant, slightly greige (mixture of grey and beige-tinted white.

According to Pantone, the shade is intended to stand for calm, security and quiet reflection. Values that should take on new meaning in a hectic society.

Following last year's earthy brown shade "Mocha Mousse", which was reminiscent of coffee and nature, Pantone is now focusing on a lighter, calming shade. According to the company, "Cloud Dancer" blends in with "airy, puffy silhouettes, oversized upholstery and rounded shapes", conveying a feeling of softness and relaxation.

Although "Cloud Dancer" is the color of the year 2026, it will hardly dominate clothing fashion. Instead, the blue-green shade "Transformative Teal" will prevail - according to the unanimous forecast of trend researchers from WGSN and Coloro.

In spring, we will see somewhat brighter colors such as Electric Fuchsia (pink-purple), Blue Aura (grey-blue), Amber Haze (amber-yellow) and Jelly Mint. In summer, the colors lemon yellow, emerald green and a strong orange dominate. At least according to this year's Fashion Week.

Nails and make-up

In 2026, we'll be saying goodbye to the "clean girl" look. According to Pinterest, it will be colorful, playful and individual.

This will be particularly visible on the nails: Every hand, every finger can become its own canvas. A uniform manicure? Water under the bridge.

"Mismatched nail design" is the trend. Screenshot Pinterest

A breath of fresh air is also blowing through the world of make-up: after a few restrained seasons, eyes are once again taking center stage. Color on the eyelid is making a comeback - even with glitter.

Color on the eyelid is back. Screenshot Pinterest

Eyeliner is also celebrating its comeback - from wafer-thin to striking wings, everything is permitted. The eye-catcher is often combined with natural nude and earth tones, which provide balance and give the eye expression without overloading it.

Eyeliner is also making a comeback. Screenshot Pinterest

The complexion can really shine in 2026: Shimmering highlights create an almost magical radiance. Matt is a thing of the past - shine is now the order of the day.

The complexion can glow. Screenshot Pinteres

Another trend for 2026 is "doll cheeks": Delicate pink tones on the cheeks create a fresh, doll-like look. The result is playful but still modern.

"Doll cheeks are reminiscent of the doll look and will be on trend in 2026. Screenshot Pinterest

Hats and jewelry

The motto "less is more" has long since become obsolete in the jewelry sector. In recent years, the focus has increasingly been on eye-catching, solid pieces - and this trend will enter the next round in 2026.

Right at the forefront: the hat. We will be seeing the distinctive Kangol models in particular next year - on both men and women.

Hats are all the rage in 2026 - especially from Kangol. Screenshot Pinterest

Women's jewelry is dominated by layering: multi-layered necklaces in different lengths provide dynamism and underline the new "more is more" credo. These are joined by baroque accessories - bows, pearls and rings with large stones. Splendor is back and can be worn openly in 2026.

Multi-layered necklaces in different lengths will be super popular next year. Screenshot Pinterest

Brooches are also making a comeback - from charming flea market finds to elegant designer pieces. Anything goes.

Brooches are celebrating a revival. Screenshot Pinterest

XL sunglasses are also making a comeback. With their oversized lenses and eye-catching frames, they instantly add a touch of retro glamor to any look.

Large sunglasses are back. Screenshot Pinterest

Men's jewelry will also come more into focus in 2026 - and will be more diverse than ever. Necklaces, rings and brooches are on trend. The spectrum ranges from simple, matt designs to striking statement pieces.

Necklaces, rings and brooches are also right on trend for men. Screenshot Pinterest

As in 2025, bags will remain key style items in 2026: XXL bags, crossbody and bowling bags continue to replace the "empty man's hand" look.

The crossbody bag Screenshot Pinterest

Ties will be seen more often this season. As will glasses with retro or futuristic shapes and tinted lenses.

The tie is a popular fashion accessory. Screenshot Pinterest

Women's clothing

In 2026, layering clothes will be the most important fashion trend. Instead of wearing just one eye-catching piece, people will combine several layers so that their outfit looks modern but is still suitable for everyday wear - especially when it comes to tops: Shirts, tops and light sweaters are simply worn on top of each other.

Layering clothes is becoming a fashion trend. The woman in the picture is wearing three shirts on top of each other - super fashionable. Screenshot Pinterest

Wide-cut culottes in 7/8 length characterize the trouser look. Combined with long shirts, figure-hugging tops or short jackets, they create new, exciting proportions.

Culottes combined with a tight top. Screenshot Pinterest

Dark denim jeans are also on trend. However, we are gradually saying goodbye to the baggy jeans look - pants are becoming narrower again, but without falling into skinny cuts.

Dark denim jeans are in vogue - even in a slightly narrower cut. Screenshot Pinterest

Feminine fashion is also back in fashion - light blouses with lace and pleats are on trend. Lace is particularly popular as a beautiful edge on silk dresses and tops.

Two trends come together: the layered look and lace. Screenshot Pinterest

Toggle jackets make a comeback in 2026. The styles with the characteristic wooden or horn toggle buttons add a touch of retro chic. Also in vogue: leather jackets with stand-up collars - they add a striking touch to any look. Capes are also very popular, especially short versions that look elegant and at the same time suitable for everyday wear.

@sandradamian_ i would say iykyk but sometimes ppl wanna know and its cool to include people, so this is an mcr black parade album reference outfitinspo latinacreator togglejacket winteroutfit winterinspo ♬ Messy - Lola Young

Men's clothing

Workwear is on trend for men - but not in the traditional, rather stiff business-casual look. Instead, a casual, modern style dominates. The materials are light and flowing, the cuts are relaxed and the pants are loose-fitting.

Workwear is the trend for men. Screenshot Pinterest

Just as popular this season are wide Bermuda pants, which with their loose cut and casual look make for a comfortable yet stylish outfit. Whether made of linen, denim or elegant materials, they can be combined in a variety of ways and go well with both sporty sneakers and elegant shoes.

Bermuda pants can be combined in a variety of ways. For example, with a shirt, shirt or sweater. Screenshot Pinterest

Shorts are also making a strong comeback. They already appeared more frequently in summer 2025 - and were also often seen at Fashion Week. The combination with a light sweater is particularly popular.

Singer Harry Styles in fashionable shorts. Screenshot Pinterest

As with women, layering is also a trend for men. Two short-sleeved shirts are often combined on top of each other or a short shirt on top of a long shirt to create depth and structure.

This is what layering could look like for men: A short T-shirt over a long one. Screenshot Pinterest

The trends for jackets are also similar to women's fashion. Leather jackets, models with a high collar or the fitted Napoleon jacket - often double-buttoned with a stand-up collar and reminiscent of early 19th century uniforms - will be must-haves for it-boys in men's fashion in 2026.

The Napoleon jacket is probably one of the most popular items of clothing in 2026. Screenshot Pinterest

Dear readers, now you know the fashion highlights that await us in 2026. However, a little reminder: all these are just trends and inspirations for what could be hot in 2026. In the end, all that matters is that you wear what you like and what suits you - that is and remains the best style.