An app that conjures up detailed Lego building instructions from a simple photo - what sounds like a dream for hobbyists is soon to become reality with "Brick my World".

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Brick My World" creates detailed building instructions for Lego models from photos and makes it possible to recreate any object or creature.

Supporters pay 99 dollars for lifetime access, regular users 199 dollars per year. In addition, there are material costs for the Lego bricks.

The app currently only uses standard Lego bricks and has yet to prove its functionality in practice Show more

The idea behind "Brick My World" is as simple as it is ingenious. Users use their smartphone camera to scan an object from all sides, such as their favorite cat or the apple tree in the garden. The app uses this to create a 3D model and calculates building instructions with matching Lego bricks.

This idea has been so well received by Lego fans that the crowdfunding campaignon Kickstarter has set off a veritable firework display. Instead of the targeted 10,000 dollars, the project has already raised over 150,000 dollars - and that within just a few weeks. The developers promise to make the first version of the app available to supporters by February 2025.

All the fun doesn't come cheap

Anyone who already knows that they really want to try out the app is well advised to support the project too. All supporters who donate at least 99 dollars will receive "Brick my World" permanently free of charge. Regular users, on the other hand, will have to dig deep into their pockets: the subscription will cost 199 dollars per year. Added to this are costs for missing bricks, which can be obtained directly via a link and cost between 5 and 10 centimes per brick. That can quickly add up.

An example: a Lego version of a medium-sized dog breed could cost around 500 bricks and therefore 50 to 80 francs in material costs. "This is not something for quick crafting fun in between", commented one user in the Kickstarter comments.

He is not alone in this criticism. And despite all the euphoria, other details are also criticized. For example, the fact that the app only uses standard Lego bricks so far. Complex building elements such as slopes or tiles, which allow more detail, are missing. And the technology that converts photos into building instructions has yet to prove itself in practice.