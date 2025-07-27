A newly hatched chick peers curiously out of its eggshell. Jimi News/Screenshot

In Qingdao, China, a woman found 70 chicks that had hatched from eggs when she returned home. A special kind of surprise.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Qingdao, China, 70 chicks hatched from supermarket eggs that a woman discovered in her apartment after being away for two days.

The eggs were fertilized and continued to develop due to the warmth in the apartment.

The family spontaneously took care of the chicks, while two of them were adopted by their son. Show more

A woman from Qingdao in the Chinese province of Shandong could hardly believe her ears when she opened her front door after being away for two days: instead of peace and quiet, she was greeted by a loud concert of peeping - 70 chicks had suddenly hatched from 90 eggs.

As the Chinese news platform "Jimu News" reported on 9 July 2025, the eggs were so-called "Huozhuzi" - fertilized eggs with already developed embryos, which are considered a delicacy in China.

The woman had received the eggs on July 1 from a friend who runs a small hatchery. Two of the five cartons had already been eaten, the remaining 90 eggs were left unrefrigerated in the apartment.

The high summer heat had unintentionally triggered the hatching process. Jimi News/Screenshot

What happened next was completely unexpected - and had to do with the weather. While the woman was out and about, temperatures in Qingdao climbed to midsummer levels. The heat was apparently enough to spark new life in the eggs.

When she returned on July 7, she heard strange noises when she opened the door - and suddenly found herself surrounded by dozens of peeping chicks. At this point, around 40 to 50 chicks had already hatched, some were still in the process of hatching. One day later, the family finally counted 70 chicks - all from eggs that were actually intended for consumption.

En Qingdao, provincia de Shandong 🇨🇳 , la Sra. Jiang regresó a casa después de estar fuera durante 2 días y se encontró con una sorpresa inesperada: decenas de polluelos que, según ella, nacieron de 3 cartones de huevos... 🥚🐣🐤



pic.twitter.com/RTrXmFsJAk — El Club del Arte 🎨📷📚🖼🕍🎼 (@Arteymas_) July 20, 2025

Two chicks were adopted by the son

"I gave her the eggs to eat," Mr. Yang, the operator of the hatchery, told Jimu News. "But she didn't refrigerate them and then left for two days. With the heat in Qingdao, that was just what the chicks needed to hatch."

Huozhuzi are popular in China, but are usually eaten cooked. When stored properly - i.e. in a cool place - they do not develop further. However, when heat and humidity come together, the almost finished embryo can suddenly become a living chick.

The family reacted quickly and built a warm nest out of old sweaters. The fluffy newcomers were fed with warm rice porridge, which was carefully administered with a syringe. Two of the chicks were adopted by the son, the others were taken into the care of relatives in the country.

More videos from the department