Salad, beans, mozzarella - and suddenly a live gecko in the bowl. How "Mr. Bean" became the star of an unusual story in Poland.

In Poland, a woman found a live gecko in a packet of rocket.

The hypothermic animal came to an animal welfare foundation and is recovering there.

She calls it "Mr. Bean" because it was lying among beans. Show more

A woman in Poland found a live gecko in a packet of rocket salad from the supermarket. The owner of a horse farm near Lublin told the German Press Agency that she didn't notice it at first when washing the lettuce.

"It was only when I had put the rocket in the bowl with the beans, onions and mozzarella and was preparing the salad that I suddenly saw the little gecko." She wasn't scared: "We live in the countryside, where you often encounter wild animals."

The gecko was taken into the care of the Epicrates Foundation, which looks after found exotic animals. "It is a young wall gecko," Bartlomiej Gorzkowski from the foundation told the newspaper "Fakt". The species is common in the European coastal regions of the Mediterranean. The gecko was severely hypothermic, he said, but has since been housed in a terrarium and is doing well.

Nicknamed "Mr. Bean"

According to Gorzkowski, the cool conditions probably saved the reptile's life on its long journey. "Without water and food, it wouldn't have stood a chance. But because it is a cold-blooded animal, the low temperatures slowed down its metabolism." This is the only reason the gecko was able to survive. It has already been given a nickname: "Mr. Bean" - because it was found among the beans.