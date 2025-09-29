The last pictures show Jessica Collins on the cruise ship. Screenshot X

On a Caribbean cruise, a 47-year-old American woman disappeared from the ship without a trace. Shortly afterwards, a crew member received a mysterious text message from her cell phone. The police are still looking for her.

Jessica Collins disappeared from a cruise ship during a shore leave on the island of Bonaire.

A crew member later received a message saying she did not want to be found.

Despite text messages, the woman is still missing and the police are investigating. Show more

Mystery in the Caribbean: a 47-year-old American woman has mysteriously disappeared during a cruise. Jessica Collins had taken an eight-day trip through the southern Caribbean on board the "Carnival Horizon" in mid-September. She left the ship when it stopped on the Dutch island of Bonaire - and never returned.

The last surveillance images show the woman in a Hawaiian shirt and carrying a gray backpack as she leaves the port. She had previously tipped crew members and thanked them. The authorities were able to follow her trail until the afternoon. However, when the ship set sail again in the evening, there was no trace of her. Some of her luggage was left behind and she had identification documents with her.

No all-clear for the case yet

Particularly mysterious: a member of the support team tried to reach the passenger by phone - and received a text message. In it, Collins wrote that she was safe and did not want to be found or contacted. The shipping company confirmed the news in a statement and also emphasized that it was working closely with the local authorities.

The Bonaire police stated that the woman is still officially missing. "Not every indication is proof that she is safe," said a spokesperson. The all-clear could only be given once Collins had been seen or spoken to directly.

The case is causing a stir on the tourist island. Witnesses are being asked to come forward with information about the woman's whereabouts. The aim is to "find Jessica Collins quickly and safely".