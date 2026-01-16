Comedian Lisa Christ is outraged by the high rents.

An acquaintance of comedian Lisa Christ is supposed to rent an apartment - but shortly before moving in, the price rises massively, by almost 400 francs. The comedian vented her anger on Instagram. The real estate company speaks of a process error and apologizes.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Comedian Lisa Christ criticizes on Instagram a non-transparent apartment rental process of her acquaintance in Zurich, where the rent was unexpectedly increased shortly before the start of the contract.

The real estate management company Wincasa speaks of a one-off process error and rejects the accusation of deliberate price gouging.

The Zurich Tenants' Association warns against terminating existing tenancies without a new contract in writing. Show more

Swiss comedian Lisa Christ is angry and is venting on Instagram. The reason? A friend's apartment search in Zurich.

The case goes like this: a friend of Lisa Christ's urgently needs a new apartment. She is subletting in Zurich, but is not allowed to stay there. For her, the mission impossible begins: to find an affordable apartment in Zurich.

After three months of intensive searching, she finds what she is looking for and comes across a suitable apartment advertisement. A two-and-a-half-room apartment for 2113 francs a month. This was just within her budget. When she receives the email from the administration, the apartment is suddenly 50 francs more expensive. Christ comments: "It was unpleasant for her, but okay," she continues in her rant on Instagram.

Comedian Lisa Christ on her colleague's apartment search. Instagram

The person concerned is also informed by email that the tenancy is limited to five years - information that was not previously mentioned in the offer or in further communication.

The colleague accepts the proposal and receives written confirmation. On January 5, the administration informs her that the documents will be sent to her by post. She then terminates her subtenancy agreement and looks for potential new tenants for her previous apartment. She also organizes viewings and people to help with the upcoming move.

But the new tenancy agreement is a long time coming. Christ's colleague makes several enquiries to the administration. Initially without success.

An apartment search in Zurich turns out to be an odyssey - once again. more. Instagram

But it gets even worse: on January 12 - four days before moving in - the administration suddenly demands 2,500 francs on the phone for the same apartment - almost 400 francs more. Christ's friend picks up the phone, wants an explanation for the new price increase - and is put on hold for two hours.

A few days later, someone from the administration answers the phone - and promptly has no idea what it's all about.

This is "pure calculation", says Christ. Anyone who finds out about such an increase four days before the move is already at the end of their tether and agrees to it. "A two-and-a-half-room apartment for 2,500 francs is already absurdly expensive - but this kind of treatment! I hope you're really ashamed of yourselves, Wincasa!"

Christian's colleague rejects the Wincasa apartment for 2,500 francs, continues to look around - the deal doesn't go through.

Wincasa takes a stand and speaks of a procedural error

Wincasa expressly regrets the case described, as it said at the request of blue News. The process in this specific individual case did not meet its own quality standards in terms of transparency, reliability and communication. The very short notice of the rent adjustment shortly before the planned start of the rental period was understandably extremely unsatisfactory for the prospective tenant concerned.

Wincasa cites "a system-related interface and process error in the rental process" as the cause. As a result, incorrect rental conditions had been used by mistake, which only became apparent during the final contract review. The subsequent adjustment had to reflect the customary market rent for the location and neighborhood, which had not previously been taken into account in the system. This was not a translated rent, but the rent that should have been stated from the outset.

Wincasa emphasizes that the rent correction to CHF 2,500 was a one-off for the apartment seeker and that representations of a gradual or arbitrary increase are not correct. The delay in the process is explained, among other things, by the special time of year and the festive season. With regard to the time limit, Wincasa also points out that even in the case of fixed-term or index-linked rental agreements, the tenant would still have been able to terminate the contract without notice and find a suitable new tenant.

According to Wincasa, this is an exceptional case. In principle, rental conditions would not be adjusted once they had been sent out, except in the event of errors in the process or in the database. Deliberately exerting pressure on prospective tenants is neither the company's policy nor its practice. The person concerned was offered assistance in finding an alternative apartment within the original price range. Wincasa apologizes for the inconvenience caused and has announced that it will continue to review its internal processes and interfaces.

Tip from the tenants' association

Walter Angst from the Zurich Tenants' Association explains to blue News that verbal promises such as those made to Lisa Christ's acquaintance are not legally binding. He advises tenants not to terminate their existing contract until the new rental agreement has been signed.

