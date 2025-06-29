A birth in the toilet of a discotheque Discoplex A8 in Saarbrücken, Germany, has called the police on the scene at night. (archive picture) Picture: Instagram/@discoplexa8sb

An unusual emergency attracts many onlookers at a disco in Saarbrücken, Germany: While other visitors* are partying and dancing, a woman gives birth.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you This can also happen in the toilet: On Friday night, a woman gave birth in the Discoplex A8 club in Saarbrücken, Germany.

According to the police, mother and baby are doing well. Show more

A spontaneous birth in a toilet has caused a stir in a Saarbrücken nightclub.

Visitors to the Discoplex A8 club had called the emergency services when they noticed what was happening in the toilet.

A police spokesperson said that the child had already been born when the helpers arrived.

The paramedics called in the police because of the large number of onlookers who had gathered at the scene.

Police launch investigation

The ambulance service took the mother and her child and took them to a hospital in Saarbrücken - both were doing well, the police spokesman said.

The police had initially started an investigation, partly because it was unclear how the unusual birthplace came about.

However, the investigation has now been completed, the police announced - without giving any further details. The police spokesperson also did not provide any information on the identity of the woman or the sex of her child.

