"Jungle Camp Day" 11 Proud after passing the jungle test: Gil Ofarim, the secret favorite to win? Image: RTL Mirja du Mont has to leave the jungle camp on day 10. Image: RTL Umut claims that he was never really together with reality star Jana-Maria. Image: RTL Eva is burdened by the serious accusations she has to listen to in the jungle camp. Image: RTL Every day the groundhog greets the groundhog: Ariel once again causes heated discussions in the camp. Image: RTL Hardy Krüger has had enough of Ariel's attitude and openly tells her off. Image: RTL Gil Ofarim has to take a jungle test in a giant aquarium. Image: RTL

On the tenth day of the jungle camp, the sparks fly once again between the candidates. Umut makes a confession. And the season's pariah contestant turns out to be the secret favorite.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the tenth day of the jungle camp, an argument about alleged flirting between Patrick and Eva escalates, which puts a heavy emotional strain on Eva, while Patrick asserts his relationship.

Umut makes a controversial confession about his former TV relationship and money troubles, but has to leave the camp shortly afterwards due to too few viewer calls.

Gil Ofarim impresses in the jungle stage with eight stars and record ratings, making him the surprising favorite to win despite the scandals. Show more

The tenth day of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" begins once again with a loud argument. Ariel accuses fellow contestant Patrick of making a pass at Eva and betraying his girlfriend.

For the former "Bauer sucht Frau" contestant, however, this accusation is absolute nonsense: he only sees Eva as a good friend - nothing more.

After a short time, the topic is off the table - at least for Patrick. Now Eva has to listen to the harsh accusations, because Stephen is of the same opinion as Ariel: "She's actually beating me to it now. You're being flirty. I don't know if you don't realize it yourself."

Jungle camp contestant Eva distances herself from rumors: "No interest in Patrick"

However, Eva rejects any blame: "I have no interest in Patrick. For heaven's sake. It's just an attachment figure. There's nothing there." But Stephen is not the only one who claims to have seen Eva flirting. Simone is also of the opinion that the reality star is sending clear signals: "It would bother me if I was his girlfriend."

However, Patrick wants to make something important clear: "I love my girlfriend more than anything." In future, the 30-year-old will be more careful not to send the wrong signals through their friendship. However, the whole issue does not leave Eva unscathed: the 33-year-old retreats to the jetty and lets her tears run free.

Patrick and Umut come by a little later to comfort Eva. However, she doesn't want to let the latter get close to her: "I would never confide anything of mine to you. We're in two different boats. We're not friends." Nevertheless, Umut takes the opportunity to talk about a personal matter that is bothering him.

Serious allegation from contestant Umut: "Were never really a real couple"

"I've been accused of cheating on 'Temptation Island VIP' for years. Before it started, Jana-Maria and I had broken up," explains the 28-year-old. But that's not the only confession the reality star wants to make. Umut adds on the jungle phone: "Jana-Maria and I were never really together on 'Temptation Island VIP'. We were never really a real couple."

In an interview with Eva, he openly admits why he went through with the alleged show with Jana-Maria: "Of course I did it because I was in need of money. I really needed that money to pay for a lot of things. Especially rent, everything was very tight."

Snake causes panic in the jungle camp

After Umut has told everything, he heads back to camp. But a nasty surprise awaits him here: a snake is in the bushes next to his bed. Full of panic, the reality star jumps around and asks Patrick to fetch the ranger. Once the snake has been caught, peace returns to the camp.

The next morning, however, the unrest continues - but for a sad reason: Umut has to leave the camp because he didn't receive enough calls the day before. With tears in his eyes, he says goodbye to his fellow contestants and finds some last moving words on the jungle phone: "I really enjoyed my time. I really tried to take in every day."

Gil can celebrate a record: "Highest quota so far"

However, there is no time for much sadness in the camp: Gil is chosen by his fellow contestants for the jungle test. When he sets off, he is highly motivated but disappointed by the lack of cohesion in the group: "One for all, all for one."

Nevertheless, Gil fights his way through the "Jungle Argh! Quarium" test. In this test, ten treasure chests lie on the ground in an aquarium - surrounded by jade perch and other aquatic creatures typical of the area. Each chest contains a star. The musician must first unscrew the appropriate key from the ceiling, then dive down and open the correct chest under water. He has ten minutes to do this.

The 43-year-old masters the jungle test impressively: He secures eight out of ten stars in this challenge and can therefore look forward to a delicious meal. But he can also celebrate a record. "That's the highest score so far," announces Sonja Zietlow, who admits afterwards that she was bored. It all went too smoothly.

This star has to leave the jungle camp

Not only Gil himself is happy about the eight stars. His teammates are also celebrating with plenty of food. But for some, the most controversial star of the jungle camp season is starting to get a bit creepy. He would have thought that Gil Ofarim would have been the first to be voted out, Hardy Krüger junior is not the only one to wonder. After all, there were protests against his participation as a result of his hotel scandal.

But the viewers have voted him on so far. Among the first jungle campers - with the exception of Ariel - the anti-attitude is softening. Simone Ballack, who had previously willingly let Gil show her yoga exercises, is already thinking about the extreme. If Gil ends up becoming king of the jungle, it would be "a bombshell", she thinks aloud.

At least the scandalous star will still be seen on day 11. Instead, Mirja du Mont has to pack her things and leave. The actress is visibly disappointed and is given a big hug by her fellow contestants. Afterwards, however, she clarifies: "It's totally fine with me."

