"TasteAtlas" chooses the most unappetizing dishes Would you try these traditional dishes?
19.1.2025 - 17:20
The "TasteAtlas" asked its readers to vote for the worst traditional dishes in the world. Nordic countries lead the ranking, but Switzerland also makes it into the top 100 six times.
- The "TasteAtlas" has asked its users to decide which traditional dishes are the worst in the world.
- The Finnish dumplings Blodpalt, which are made with animal blood, landed in first place.
- Switzerland also made it into the top 100 - with six different dishes.
"TasteAtlas" has compiled a list of the world's most unappetizing traditional dishes. For the ranking, the culinary travel guide asked its users to vote on which food is the worst for them.
This resulted in the top 100 allegedly most disgusting traditional dishes worldwide. Switzerland makes it onto the list six times. For the first time, one of our dishes appears in 19th place: We secure our entry with hay soup.
The Zurich pastry Tirggel, the sausage Longeole from Geneva, the Basel flour soup, the highly controversial Riz Casimir and the Fastenwähe from Basel are also included in the evaluation.
The ranking of the most unusual dishes includes creations from Spain, Italy and Thailand as well as many northern European countries. However, Nordic dishes in particular seem to stand out in this ranking.
But food is always a matter of taste. What one person likes, another doesn't like at all.
These are the three worst traditional dishes
At the top of the list is Finland's Blodpalt. These filling, dark brown dumplings are made from rye or barley flour and - the namesake ingredient - animal blood. Originally, reindeer blood was used for the Finnish recipe, but nowadays blood from other animals is also used.
Second place goes to the Spanish Bocadillo de Sardinas. This sandwich is only for people who like fish. The traditional dish consists of a baguette topped with sardines marinated in vinegar and oil, tomatoes and avocados.
In third place is a Swedish dish: Calskrove, a popular dish after a night of partying, is a hearty combination of pizza, hamburger and chips - and a common hangover breakfast.
In Iceland, foodies need a strong stomach
Anyone who likes to try traditional dishes when traveling must have a particularly strong stomach in Iceland. The dishes served there take some getting used to: thorramatur comes in ninth place and is made up of several ingredients - such as fermented shark, smoked lamb, roasted lamb's head and black pudding.
The list also includes a traditional fish curry from Thailand. The unusual thing? Kaeng tai pla is made from fish innards. Switzerland's much-praised culinary neighbor, Italy, is also mentioned: the Nervetti dish is a salad made from the meat, gristle and tendons of beef shanks. It is accompanied by various ingredients such as olives, onions and peppers.
The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.