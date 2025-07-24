Hulk Hogan: The eventful life of the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71. Born Terrence Gene Bollea in Augusta, Georgia in 1953, he became a legend as a wrestler. Image: Bild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa Hulk Hogan (right) brought the big show to wrestling in the 1980s and became one of the most famous stars. Image: imago images/BRIGANI-ART His fame also helped Hulk Hogan to a few leading roles in Hollywood: in 1993, for example, he slipped into a ballet skirt as "Mr. Babysitter". Image: imago/United Archives Hulk Hogan in his typical pose during WrestleMania 2005: tearing his muscle shirt. Image: Bild: AP Hulk Hogan had two children from his first marriage: Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Hulk Hogan in 2016 in the trial against the gossip portal Gawker. The site had published a sex video with Hogan, whereupon he sued Gawker. Image: KEYSTONE Hulk Hogan was a supporter of the MAGA movement and supported Donald Trump during the US election campaign. Image: Bild: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa Hulk Hogan: The eventful life of the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71. Born Terrence Gene Bollea in Augusta, Georgia in 1953, he became a legend as a wrestler. Image: Bild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa Hulk Hogan (right) brought the big show to wrestling in the 1980s and became one of the most famous stars. Image: imago images/BRIGANI-ART His fame also helped Hulk Hogan to a few leading roles in Hollywood: in 1993, for example, he slipped into a ballet skirt as "Mr. Babysitter". Image: imago/United Archives Hulk Hogan in his typical pose during WrestleMania 2005: tearing his muscle shirt. Image: Bild: AP Hulk Hogan had two children from his first marriage: Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire Hulk Hogan in 2016 in the trial against the gossip portal Gawker. The site had published a sex video with Hogan, whereupon he sued Gawker. Image: KEYSTONE Hulk Hogan was a supporter of the MAGA movement and supported Donald Trump during the US election campaign. Image: Bild: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Hulk Hogan is dead. The wrestling legend died surrounded by his family. Hogan, who made wrestling more popular than anyone else, was 71 years old.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hulk Hogan is dead. He was 71 years old.

His manager confirmed that the wrestling star died surrounded by his family.

The wrestling association WWE paid tribute to its former biggest drawcard as "one of the most famous figures in pop culture". Show more

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71. According to the portal "TMZ", paramedics were called to his home early Thursday morning (local time). The emergency call center spoke of a cardiac arrest.

Hogan's manager Chris Volo confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that Hogan had died surrounded by his family in Clearwater in the US state of Florida. Hogan, whose real name was Terrence "Terry" Gene Bollea, had become the figurehead of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), now known as the WWE, in the 1980s.

"WWE is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan," the organization wrote on X: "As one of pop culture's most recognizable personalities, Hogan helped WWE achieve worldwide prominence in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends and fans."

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.



One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.



WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Hogan rose to fame in the 1980s and later appeared in films and on television. The trademark of the two-meter-tall muscleman was his half-length blond hair and moustache.

Hogan was still in the ring at the beginning of the year, but rumors about the wrestler's health problems had recently increased. Numerous reality shows made Hogan even more famous around the world. The father of two married for the third time just two years ago.

Whether you liked him or hated him as a person, professional wrestling wouldn’t be what it is today without Hulk Hogan.



Truly the end of an era.



RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gpmwT4yo2G — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) July 24, 2025

In recent years, Hogan has also repeatedly become involved in US politics and most recently supported the Republican and current US President Donald Trump. Previously, he had also supported Barack Obama - a Democrat - for a time, but declared in 2011 that he would no longer do so.

Hogan accompanied Trump at several campaign appearances - including at the Republican Party convention last summer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. To the cheers of the crowd, he first took off his jacket on stage and then tore off a black T-shirt with a US flag print.

Underneath, a sleeveless, bright red shirt with the inscription "Trump - Vance 2024" was revealed. JD Vance became Trump's vice president after his election victory in November 2024. In January, he appeared at the swearing-in ceremony of US President Donald Trump. He tore his tuxedo in front of the cameras and announced: "America is back!"