Fear of embarrassment "WWM" Jauch fails because of this celebrity - several invitations declined

15.4.2025 - 18:15

The fear of embarrassing themselves on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" prevents many celebrities from taking part in the show. One political figure in particular is known to regularly cancel.

15.04.2025, 18:15

15.04.2025, 18:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Many celebrities, including politicians such as Gregor Gysi, turn down invitations to "Who wants to be a millionaire?" for fear of embarrassment.
  • According to Günther Jauch, Gysi has canceled twice every year for 20 years because the risk of making a public mistake is too high for him.
  • Klaus Wowereit also avoids taking part because of the possible political consequences, despite his friendship with Jauch.
Taking part in the popular quiz show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" is a challenge that many celebrities prefer to avoid, writes "rtl.de".

The fear of embarrassing themselves in front of an audience of millions on TV is great. Gregor Gysi in particular, a well-known politician, is known for regularly turning down invitations to appear on the show. He has been turning down twice a year for two decades, as Günther Jauch revealed in the "Kim & Klaus" podcast.

Although Gysi is normally considered to be fearless, he feels that the drop height on the show is too risky.

Klaus Wowereit's decision

Klaus Wowereit, the former governing mayor of Berlin, has also not yet sat in Günther Jauch's chair.

In the "Kim & Klaus" podcast, he explained that a quiz show can be particularly dangerous for politicians. One wrong move can quickly lead to a shitstorm. Wowereit and Jauch have a close friendship, but the risk of embarrassment is too high for Wowereit.

Explosive moment on

Explosive moment on "Who wants to be a millionaire?"Suddenly Günther Jauch is asked about his salary

Rare political guests

In the long history of "Who wants to be a millionaire?", only a few politicians have dared to take part in the show. Hubertus Heil and Wolfgang Bosbach are the only ones to have taken up the challenge so far. Bosbach even wanted to use Angela Merkel as a telephone joker in 2017.

Kim Fisher's experience

Kim Fisher, who has already taken part in the celebrity special once, raised an impressive DM 250,000 for a good cause in 2001. But the German singer, TV presenter, actress and author has ruled out taking part again because the excitement was too much for her.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

