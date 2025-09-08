  1. Residential Customers
Surprise at the start of the season "WWM" presenter Günther Jauch hobbles into the show on crutches

8.9.2025 - 10:34

Günther Jauch, the well-known presenter of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", starts the new season with a foot injury and crutches. Despite the restriction, the show remains unchanged.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Günther Jauch starts the new season of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" with an injury.
  • The presenter has sprained his foot, but emphasizes that this will not affect the show's schedule.
  • Jauch takes it sportingly: "I don't have to jump any hurdles, it's all about the head."
An unusual sight on the RTL cult show "Who wants to be a millionaire?". Quizmaster Günther Jauch hobbled into the TV studio on crutches after the summer break. What happened?

The 69-year-old injured his foot and therefore had to resort to canes.

Günther Jauch explains that he sprained his foot, an injury that many people are familiar with: "I'm sure it's happened to all of you before. You twist your ankle and then it's like, well, that's going to be a limp for four to six weeks," he comments.

No detriment to the show

Fans of the cult quiz format can rest assured: Jauch's foot injury will not affect the running of the show. "I don't have to go over any hurdles, it's all about the head," explains Jauch.

