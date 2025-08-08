Leon Windscheid scooped the top prize on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" in 2015. © MG RTL D

Leon Windscheid spoke to Markus Lanz and Richard David Precht in the "Lanz & Precht" podcast about his successful participation in "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". The millionaire winner surprised the ZDF presenter in particular with some details about the process before and after the RTL show.

Leon Windscheid has gone down in history as the winner of the maximum sum of one million euros on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" - and achieved nationwide fame with his appearance on Günther Jauch in 2015. Now the psychologist was a guest on the latest episode of the podcast "Lanz & Precht" and revealed not only how much he trained for his sudden windfall, but also how the million really came about.

Richard David Precht also once took part in "Who wants to be a millionaire?" - but was "only" able to take home €64,000 from the cult RTL show. "A frustrating result in direct comparison," the philosopher notes, and Markus Lanz also thinks that the two podcasters could learn a lot from Leon Windscheid. He systematically prepared for the quiz show: "I studied for around ten hours a day, seven days a week for three months," admits the now 36-year-old, surprising the ZDF presenter.

From American presidents to soloists on Wikipedia to historical events, Windscheid goes on to say that he "read newspapers backwards - from the headlines of the day to one or two years ago -" and even had several dictionaries with him on his summer vacation. However, he left out sport and tabloids and relied on his jokers.

Leon Windscheid "No Jauch, no confetti, nothing"

"Of course it was absurd that it could turn out like that. I didn't go there thinking: I'm going to win the million. I also didn't go there thinking: I want to be on TV", Leon Windscheid clarifies that he simply wanted to "have a bit of money".

He continues: "I was sitting in my shared room and suddenly this comes crashing down on you." RTL told him that it would take weeks and months before he received the money. He was then handed a clipboard on which he had to enter his IBAN without making any mistakes, "and then I was sitting there in my shared room without a million".

But suddenly the million-dollar transfer was in his savings bank account. "I think that was the first and only moment when I realized it," admits the psychologist and explains: "Just like that. No Jauch, no confetti, nothing. You sit there in your shared room and get this transfer and nobody questions it." As the winnings counted as gambling, he didn't have to pay tax on all the money - unlike the prize money in the RTL jungle camp, for example.

Many curiosities

Markus Lanz is amazed again: "Oh nonsense! The prize money in the jungle has to be taxed? I didn't realize that." Richard David Precht knows that winning in the jungle camp counts as work and therefore has to be taxed. Leon Windscheid also finds this strange - after all, he worked very hard for his million-dollar winnings.

He then invested some of the money in a party boat, which was named "MS Günther". Günther Jauch then came to the christening in person, Windscheid, who now presents documentary series on ZDF, reveals a curious anecdote about the RTL presenter: "It was shortly after his 60th birthday, I don't know if it was because he needed four attempts before the bottle of champagne he had brought himself burst on this boat."

The MS Günther still exists as an event location in Münster and is still owned by Leon Windscheid - but he is no longer the boss of the party boat. "Since then, things have been better than ever."

