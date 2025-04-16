Every year, the Gotthard is closed. And around Easter, the San Bernardino route is also very busy. But there are alternatives that will get you to the south without traffic jams - at least most of the time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Roads Office is forecasting long traffic jams over the Easter holidays from Wednesday, April 16.

The main traffic routes, such as the Gotthard tunnel or the San Bernardino route, are already overloaded from the early morning.

blue News presents three alternative routes that can be used without traffic jams over the Easter vacations. Show more

If you want to travel south over the Easter holidays, you have to ask yourself these two questions every year: When do I set off and which route do I choose? If you get in your car at night, you have a good chance of reaching the south without traffic jams on the Gotthard route or via the San Bernardino. During the day, however, it can be difficult.

The journey is the destination

blue News presents three routes on which the volume of traffic is - at least most of the time - limited. For these routes, you may have to accept a slightly longer journey time, but you will arrive at your destination more relaxed - and possibly even without any traffic jams.

