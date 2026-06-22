Train travelers can reach Villefranche-sur-Mer in France with three transfers. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Paris, Venice, or even Croatia: Many popular vacation destinations are accessible by train. A train travel expert explains which destinations are particularly well-suited, how to find the cheapest tickets, and why traveling by train is often more relaxing than flying.

Britta Gfeller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Popular vacation destinations like southern Italy, Slovenia, or Croatia are often accessible by train with just a few transfers.

Booking early can often save you money. However, since searching for tickets across various rail portals can quickly become confusing, specialized platforms make planning and booking easier.

Train travel is significantly more environmentally friendly than flying: on average, it produces only about one-tenth of the CO₂ emissions and remains the more climate-friendly choice even on routes that include ferry crossings. Show more

Which vacation destinations can I easily reach by train?

Italy is an easy and affordable destination for train travel, according to Marius Portmann. He is an avid train traveler and founded the train booking platform Simple Train. “You can take a direct train to Venice or Rimini,” he says. You can reach Apulia or Sicily by night train from Milan.

Marius Portmann zvg Marius Portmann has always loved traveling by train and has done so frequently. In 2019, he founded the platform Simple Train and began booking tickets for others while studying sociology. The idea quickly caught on, and the team grew. In 2025, Simple Train organized over 10,000 train trips to 42 different countries.

And you can even travel directly from Zurich by night train to Ljubljana in Slovenia or Zagreb in Croatia. “From there, it’s also easy to continue on by train to the coast,” says Marius Portmann. In any case, he believes there’s hardly a place in Europe that can’t be reached by train.

For first-time train travelers, he recommends a trip to Paris or Milan. “You don’t have to change trains, and you get there quickly. Not much can go wrong,” he says.

Why should I travel by train at all?

The journey itself is part of the vacation. “You can look out the window, watch the landscape change, relax, and get into the vacation spirit,” says Marius Portmann. Train travelers have more space and legroom than airplane passengers and can get up and walk around during the trip.

Your suitcase arrives safely (unless you leave it on the train yourself), there are no weight restrictions on luggage, and you can bring practically anything with you.

Unlike air travel, train travel is often less of a hassle when a connection is canceled. If a flight is canceled, you might not get home until days later. If a train is canceled, however, the next one usually leaves just a few hours later. As a rule, rebooking to a later train at no cost is no problem. Furthermore, train travel is significantly more environmentally friendly than flying.

Is train travel always more eco-friendly?

On average, a train trip produces ten times less CO2 than the same route by plane. Even if you travel part of the way by ferry for a trip to Greece or Albania, for example, the train journey is still more climate-friendly than a flight or a car trip, says Marius Portmann. “Even though ferries run on heavy fuel oil and emit CO2 —they’re so large and carry so much cargo that a single passenger without a car hardly makes a difference,” he says.

What’s the cheapest way to travel by train?

As a general rule: The earlier you book, the cheaper it is. According to Marius Portmann, the train is usually cheaper than flying on routes frequently used by business travelers—for example, between Zurich and Hamburg. The train can also offer advantages on other routes: It stops right in the city, eliminating the cost of getting to and from the airport.

According to Marius Portmann, an Interrail ticket is often worth it for trips through several European countries. It works similarly to a GA pass for all of Europe. While seats may need to be reserved in the Interrail app depending on the rail company, a longer train journey is generally cheaper this way.

When and where should I book?

This is where things get a bit complicated. Not all rail companies open their booking portals at the same time—with some, tickets can be booked six months or more in advance, while with others, only three months or less before departure. This can be particularly difficult for trips where individual legs must be booked with different rail companies.

“For a long time, many rail companies thought only in national terms and expanded their systems within their own countries. In doing so, they neglected international travel,” says Marius Portmann, explaining the booking confusion. This is slowly changing. For example, you can now book many trains abroad at the SBB ticket counter or via the SBB app. “But it will likely still take some time before it’s possible to book all trains within Europe on a single platform,” says the train travel expert.

Apps like RailPlanner help with route planning. For anyone who doesn’t want to deal with buying tickets themselves, Simple Train handles travel planning and booking for a fee.

Adventure seekers who want to travel by train outside of Europe can find inspiration on the website of British traveler Mark Smith. As “The Man in Seat 61,” he explains, for example, how to travel by train from Europe to Vietnam and where to buy tickets for the journey.

What else do I need to keep in mind?

The general customs regulations of each country also apply to train travel. This means that prohibited items—logically—may not be carried on the train either.

In most cases, it’s enough to show up at the station shortly before departure. Only in Spain are passengers required to arrive 15 minutes early for ticket and baggage checks. Anyone traveling to London via the Eurostar through the undersea tunnel should allow 45 minutes for security checks.

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