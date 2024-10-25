The washing machine can do more than just wash clothes. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The washing machine can do more work for you than you might think: thanks to it, more things get clean than just clothes. blue News provides an overview.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you It's clear that clothes get clean in the washing machine. But this common household appliance can do more.

It can also get things like Lego, shoe laces and even carpets clean.

blue News tells you what can go in the machine. Show more

Clothes are washed in the washing machine. This realization probably comes as no surprise to anyone. But you can also get all kinds of other things clean with this household appliance - after all, bacteria and germs hide everywhere.

Lego

Lego bricks also get dirty - and can be cleaned in the washing machine. However, the plastic parts should be placed in a washing bag or pillowcase beforehand. This will prevent the smallest parts from getting into the machine. It is best to set the temperature to 30 degrees so that the bricks are not damaged. After the wash cycle, the Legos can be dried with the open side down on a spread-out cloth.

Sneakers

Sneakers can be placed in the washing machine without hesitation. However, there is one exception: if the sneakers are made of leather, you should definitely avoid the wash cycle and opt for manual cleaning. Otherwise, it is best to put the sneakers in a laundry net and wash them with the rest of the laundry at 40 degrees.

Shower curtain

Most shower curtains can be washed. And this is also recommended, even if the curtains get wet regularly according to their function. The recommended washing temperature can be found on the sewn-on washing instructions. Washing the curtains every three months or so will prevent unsightly limescale deposits.

Dog bed or cat basket

The blankets or pads for your pet's sleeping area can also be cleaned in the machine in no time at all. It's easy to forget to clean them, but it makes sense as cats and dogs not only shed, but also make a mess with their paws or paws. Most of your four-legged friend's toys can also be easily cleaned in the machine.

Soft toys

Cuddly toys get wonderfully clean in the machine, but you should check the label first. If there are any risks associated with washing, it will say so. You will also find the recommended temperature there. However, if the cuddly toy is made of microfiber or terry cloth, you can usually throw it in the machine without hesitation. It's best to put it in a pillowcase or laundry net, choose a wool detergent and set the temperature to 30 degrees on a gentle cycle.

Shoelaces

Place the shoelaces in a washing bag, set the washing machine to a maximum of 40 degrees - and your shoelaces will be clean again.

Carpets

Whether a rug can be washed in the washing machine depends on several factors, including the material, size and manufacturer's instructions. However, rugs and bath mats made of cotton, wool or synthetic fabrics such as polyester can be cleaned in this way without any problems, provided the care label does not exclude this. It is best to select the delicate wash program at 30 degrees. Caution: Rugs made of raffia, sisal or fur should not be machine washed.

Cleaning cloths and kitchen towels

Kitchen and cleaning textiles actually belong in the washing machine after every use. The reason: they come into contact with bacteria and germs and are a real breeding ground. Fortunately, the uninvited microorganisms are reliably removed as long as you wash the cloths at a minimum of 60 degrees. But be careful here too: always rinse thoroughly before washing, otherwise there may be a chemical reaction between the cleaning agent and detergent.

More videos on this topic