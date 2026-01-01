One of the long-awaited cinema films of 2026 is the film adaptation of the musical "Ewigi Liebi". In the picture: Susanne Kunz, Pierre Monnard (director), Luca Hänni, Pasquale Aleardi and Elena Flury (from left to right) DCM

Whatever the next year brings, the best entertainment is guaranteed: in the first half of the year, long-awaited Swiss film debuts and iconic sequels will be released in cinemas.

Carlotta Henggeler

Hollywood has a few hits up its sleeve. These include "The Devil Wears Prada 2", "The Mandalorian & Grogu" and "Toy Story 5".

Long-awaited Swiss productions such as "Ewigi Liebi" with Luca Hänni and "Mein Freund Barry" are also coming to the big screen.

"Roofman - The Con Man" from January 8 in the blue Cinemas

Oscar-nominated director Derek Cianfrance ("Blue Valentine", "The Place Beyond the Pines") directs the crime comedy "Roofman" with an impressive cast including Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Juno Temple, Peter Dinklage and Ben Mendelsohn.

The film is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester and tells the bizarre escape of a serial robber who escapes from prison after being sentenced to 45 years in prison.

For months, he hides in a "Toys-R-Us" in North Carolina, feeds on baby food and rides through the store on a child's bicycle - until he is finally caught.

Cast: Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, LaKeith Stanfield, Tony Revolori, Kirana Kuic, Gabriella Cia, Alissa Marie Pearson, Esme McSherry, Melonie Diaz, Stella Gunn

Director: Derek Cianfrance

"My Friend Barry" from January 14 in the blue Cinemas

Everyone knows the loyal Barry with his little barrel around his neck. After "Heidi" comes another Swiss live-action movie that tells a moving story of friendship, courage and survival.

In the middle of the picturesque Swiss mountains, 12-year-old Georg is stranded with the monks on the Great St. Bernard Pass. Everything is new to him: the cold, the silence and the unfamiliar monastic life. But Georg soon discovers that this special place is full of little miracles. When he finds a helpless puppy, a deep friendship develops between the two. Georg secretly raises his Barry and experiences unforgettable moments with him.

But when Georg is in danger of losing his faithful companion, he plucks up all his courage and sets off on a huge adventure.

Cast: Max Hubacher, Carlos Leal, Ulrich Tukur, Sven Schelker, Yousef 'Joe' Sweid, Alma Büchenbacher, Mael Gallati, Paco von Wyss, Christoph Gaugler, Klemens Niklaus Trenkle, Christian Skibinski.

Director: Markus Welter

"Hamnet" from January 22 at the blue Cinema

The farmer's daughter Agnes and the poor Latin teacher William fall in love, marry and soon have three children. When their only son Hamnet dies of the plague at the age of 11, Agnes' world collapses and their great love almost falls apart.

In deep despair and grief, William begins to write "Hamlet", one of the great dramas in literary history.

A historical drama about great emotions, love and loss based on the novel of the same name by Maggie O'Farrell.

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Zac Wishart, James Lintern, Joe Alwyn, Justine Mitchell, Eva Wishart, Effie Linnen, Emily Watson, David Wilmot

Director: Chloé Zhao

"Ewigi Liebi" in cinemas from February 12

"Ewigi Liebi" tells the love story of Heidi and Daneli, who once met in the Emmental and lost each other again due to a painful betrayal. 30 years after their separation, the two meet again - now in their fifties - and are surprisingly given the chance to travel back in time. Perhaps they will have a second chance at happiness after all?

A record store in Zurich, of all places, brings Heidi and Daneli together again: Daneli has to vacate his store, Heidi is responsible for it as the builder - together with her husband Ferdinand. Old feelings and the question "What if?" come to the surface again. The romantic story is accompanied by the biggest Swiss German pop hits of the last 30 years.

The legendary stage play is brought to the big screen as a modern movie RomCom. Luca Hänni also makes his film debut as the young Daneli.

Cast: Luca Hänni, Susanne Kunz, Pasquale Aleardi, Elena Flury

Director: Pierre Monnard

"Marty Supreme" from February 26 at the blue Cinema

Following the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown", Timothée Chalamet once again devotes himself to a story with real-life relevance in the drama "Marty Supreme": the "Dune" star plays a character loosely inspired by the American table tennis legend Marty Reisman.

Reisman, known for his unconventional style, won several national and international titles, including two US championships. He perfected the traditional hardbat style, which emphasizes control and spin over power, and is considered one of the last great icons of the era.

As an ambassador for the sport, he played a key role in popularizing table tennis in the USA.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Tyler the Creator

Director: Josh Safdie

"Super Mario Galaxy Movie" from April 1

"Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is the new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The first Mario adventure "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" opened in cinemas in 2023 and grossed more than 1.3 billion dollars worldwide.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' were produced by Chris Meledandri (Illumination) and Shigeru Miyamoto (Nintendo).

The "Super Mario Galaxy Movie" was once again directed by the two filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Matthew Fogel is once again responsible for the screenplay.

"Michael" from April 23 in the blue Cinemas

The film tells the story of Michael Jackson's life - far beyond his music. It traces his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as lead singer of the Jackson Five to the visionary artist whose creative ambition tirelessly drove him to become the world's greatest entertainer.

Jaafar Jackson makes his feature film debut with "Michael". He is joined by Nia Long ("Empire, Boyz n the Hood") and Laura Harrier ("Spider-Man: Homecoming").

Cast: Joseph David-Jones, Colman Domingo, Katerina Graham, Larenz Tate, Laura Harrier, Nia Long, Hope Banks, Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Peyton Riley McConville, Jaafar Jackson, Kendrick Sampson

Director: Antoine Fuqua

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" in blue Cinemas from April 30

Almost twenty years after the 2006 cult film, Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, Emily Charlton and Nigel return - played by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The sequel takes us back to the glamorous fashion world of New York and behind the scenes of the legendary "Runway" magazine that shaped an entire generation.

But times have changed: Miranda's career is faltering, the fashion magazine is losing influence and the industry is facing upheaval. To save Runway, Miranda is forced to turn to Emily of all people - her former assistant, who is now a powerful executive at a global luxury group.

Old power games, new dependencies and unresolved tensions collide. When former role models topple and old companions suddenly have the upper hand, one thing is clear: this sequel promises drama - and glamor.

Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Stanley Tucci, Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Liu, Lady Gaga

Director: David Frankel

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" from May 20 in the blue Cinemas

For a long time, the Mandalorian Din Djarin was a lonely bounty hunter who lived by a strict code of honor. But since his encounter with the Force-sensitive Grogu, his life has changed fundamentally - a loner has become a protector and mentor.

Together, Din Djarin and his apprentice embark on a new adventure in the Star Wars universe. Their journey takes them to unknown regions of the galaxy, where old enemies, new allies and dangerous missions await them.

As the threats grow, so does the bond between the Mandalorian and Grogu. Their journey will not only test their fighting skills, but also their loyalty, their faith and their role in a galaxy in upheaval.

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Hemky Madera, Jonny Coyne, London Stubblefield

Director: Jon Favreau

"Toy Story 5" from June 18 in the blue Cinemas

"Toy Story 5" follows on from the events of the last film and shows how the lives of the toys continue to change. Woody and Buzz have gone their separate ways, but the world of children - and toys - is once again on the brink of a major upheaval. New technologies and modern play habits are calling into question everything that has made toys what they are.

At the heart of the story is the conflict between classic toys and digital alternatives. While some toys fear for their significance for children, others have to learn to adapt or redefine what they are for. Old friendships are put to the test, new characters enter the stage and bring a breath of fresh air - but also new challenges.

In the end, as always with Toy Story, it's about solidarity, change and letting go. "Toy Story 5" tells an emotional, humorous story about what it means to find your place in a changing world - and why true friendship remains timeless.

Cast: Ernie Hudson, Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Tony Hale, Conan O'Brien, Blake Clark, Joan Cusack

Director: McKenna, Harris Andrew Stanton

