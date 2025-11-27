From December 27, TV chefs Frank Rosin (l) and Alexander Kumptner will be delving into different themed worlds in their new documentary "Rosin & Kumptner: Mission Mittendrin!" on Kabel Eins. Joyn/dpa

TV star chefs Frank Rosin and Alexander Kumptner look at the restaurant industry with concern. High costs and falling sales characterize the industry according to their assessment.

No time? blue News summarizes for you TV chefs Frank Rosin and Alexander Kumptner warn of an existential crisis in the catering industry due to high costs and falling sales.

Both are urgently calling for the planned VAT reduction from 2026 to provide economic relief for businesses and preserve the culinary heritage.

In their new documentary series "Rosin & Kumptner: Mission Mittendrin!", they will be delving into various social issues from December 27. Show more

TV chefs Frank Rosin (59) and Alexander Kumptner (42) are still very concerned about the future of the catering industry. "Regardless of the political color: We are all unhappy right now. I've been doing my job as an entrepreneur for 35 years. And I can't see the future," Rosin told the German Press Agency.

His chef colleague Kumptner from Austria agrees with him: "We don't have to sugarcoat it. It's getting down to the wire for many sectors, including the catering industry."

From January 1, 2026, VAT on food in restaurants in Germany is to be reduced again from 19 percent to 7 percent. The law, which still has to pass the Bundesrat in December, is urgently needed, says Rosin. "Turnover is falling, landlords can no longer make a living, you can no longer feed a family from a restaurant."

Concerns about the culinary heritage

Kumptner is also concerned about quality, recipes and culinary heritage due to the pressure to cut costs in the industry. "Then the Königsberger Klopse will no longer be cooked in a traditional way, the Wiener Schnitzel will no longer be baked in clarified butter, but only - sorry - shit will be sold." The taxes and levies for goods, energy and employees are far too high. "If the books end up in the black, some people can be happy. And that's wrong."

The two TV chefs can be seen from Thursday (8.15 pm) in their new documentary format "Rosin & Kumptner: Mission Mittendrin!" on Kabel Eins.

In the four episodes, the chef friends explore different themed worlds. On Hamburg's Reeperbahn, a dominatrix tells her emotional life story, and on a military ship, the chefs take part in a rescue exercise.

