The "Village at Lyons" can be bought for around 20 million francs. Sothebys

Buying an entire village - what sounds like a fairy tale is a reality in Ireland. The "Village at Lyons" is for sale for around 20 million francs. The complex combines historic buildings with luxury - and has an eventful history.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Ireland, the "Village at Lyons" is an entire village for sale for around 20 million francs.

The ensemble includes historic buildings such as stone houses, a church, a pub and a watermill.

The village was restored in the 1990s by the founder of Ryanair and is now used as a luxury property. Show more

An extraordinary real estate project is currently on the market in County Kildare, Ireland. The "Village at Lyons" is an entire village for sale - including stone houses, a church, a pub and even a historic watermill.

The development is nestled in rolling hills right next to a canal, just a short drive from Dublin. Despite the quiet location, it is well connected to the capital.

The village is no ordinary real estate property. Rather, it is a restored ensemble with centuries-old buildings. According to the sales documents, it is described as a "living piece of Irish cultural heritage".

In addition to the buildings, the offer also includes infrastructure such as a lock on the canal. The mix of historic architecture and modern comforts makes the village a rare opportunity on the real estate market.

From decay to prestige project

The history of the village goes back a long way. The area was already an important center in the early Middle Ages. The village later developed around the watermill before increasingly falling into disrepair in the 20th century.

The "Village at Lyons" can be purchased for around 20 million francs. Sothebys

It was not until the 1990s that the "Village at Lyons" was revived. Ryanair founder Tony Ryan was responsible for this, who had the area extensively restored and attached great importance to preserving its historical character.

A luxury property today

The village has been owned by investor Barry O'Callaghan since 2016. Among other things, he runs the luxury hotel "Cliff at Lyons" on site. Now the entire ensemble is to find a new owner.

The possible uses are diverse: from an exclusive resort to a private retreat to a wellness facility. Accordingly, the offer is aimed primarily at wealthy buyers or investors.

Complete villages on the open market are an exception. This is precisely what makes the offer so special. Industry observers speak of one of the most unusual properties currently available in Europe.