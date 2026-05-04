If you want to get hold of a parasol in Portonovo, you should check availability online in advance. IMAGO/Depositphotos

The Italian Adriatic bay of Portonovo is already fully booked before the start of the summer season: All permanent parasol places are taken - despite prices of up to 3000 euros.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The bay of Portonovo on the Adriatic is already fully booked for the summer season, and seasonal places under parasols have been taken for weeks.

Tourists pay up to 3000 euros for a permanent pitch, but demand remains high.

Part of the capacity is kept free for day visitors, but they have to arrive early. Show more

The bay of Portonovo on the Italian Adriatic coast is already fully booked for the coming summer season. According to several local media reports, all seasonal places under parasols have been taken for weeks - there are no vacancies.

The beach near Ancona, also known as the "green bay", is one of the most popular destinations on the Adriatic. Regular guests have almost completely rebooked their places from the previous year. "The seasonal umbrellas are fully booked and account for around 60 to 70 percent of our capacity," beach operator Paolo Bonetti told Corriere Adriatico.

Bathing is not cheap: for a parasol with two sun loungers, guests pay between 1,200 and 3,000 euros for the entire season, depending on the location. Day visitors in the front row have to expect to pay between 30 and 40 euros. Despite the high prices, demand is unbroken - there have been around 60 people on the waiting list for years.

Mussels attract tourists

In order to keep access to the bay open, the operators reserve some of the places for day visitors. Nevertheless, tourists are advised to arrive early and check online in advance. In the high season, there have been repeated traffic problems recently, meaning that access has been restricted at times.

Portonovo is particularly popular with guests from northern Italy, but increasingly also with international tourists. In addition to the scenic backdrop, the region attracts visitors with a local specialty: "moscioli", wild mussels from the rocks along the coast.

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