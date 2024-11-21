One more sun, please! Unsplash

November is like the Monday of the months: Almost nobody likes it. The good news: you don't have to travel far for lots of sunshine. 5 destinations that won't just warm your soul.

Thick fog lies like a heavy blanket over the Swiss valleys, the days are getting shorter and the sun's rays are in short supply. But not too far away there are places where the sun still shines in the fall. You're not ready for winter yet and need vitamin D - but South Africa is too far for you? A few hours' flight away are destinations where you can still enjoy a mild vacation.

1001 autumn feelings in Oman

Unsplash

In Oman, millennia-old culture meets untouched nature and the legendary hospitality of the Orient. In November, the Sultanate reveals its tranquil beauty: while the sun bathes the landscape in warm light, travelers can explore the endless dunes of the Wahiba Sands or stroll through fragrant markets in a mild climate. A dip in the sea is a must: the water temperature is a pleasant 24 to 28 degrees, making for a wonderful swim. Swimming among whale sharks or bioluminescent plankton are further highlights at this time of year.

Temperature in November: 24 to 30 degrees. (There are one or two rainy days a month, but in total only 1 to 6 millimetres of rain fall)

Special highlight: The lush mountain oases and the country's wild coastlines at this time of year.

Flight time: It takes 6.5 hours to fly from Zurich to Oman.

Summer island hopping on the Canary Islands

Unsplash

Now is the best time for island hopping in the Canary Islands. While temperatures in the rest of Europe are dropping towards zero, the islands in Spain remain a mild summer oasis. The beaches in Tenerife are quieter in the fall, while the charming mountain villages on Fuerteventura invite you to take exciting road trips. On the less touristy island of La Palma, there are endless banana plantations that stretch across the hills like green carpets, as well as a jet-black lava flow that characterizes the west of the island.

Temperatures in November: 21 to 24 degrees.

Special highlight: The historic university town of San Cristóbal de La Laguna has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999.

Flight time: It takes 4.5 hours to fly to the Canary Islands from Zurich and Basel. From Geneva it is just under 6 hours.

Kitesurfing, diving and sunbathing on the Cape Verde Islands

Unsplash

With mild temperatures and a light breeze, the islands of Cape Verde are ideal for an autumn getaway. Hiking on Santo Antão, kitesurfing in the turquoise-blue bays of Sal or relaxing on the endless beaches of Boa Vista are just some of the many activities Cape Verde has to offer.

Don't miss out on the underwater world: With colorful corals and numerous fish, the archipelago in the Atlantic is a true diver's paradise. The water temperature is between 23 and 36 degrees - perfect for a swim.

Temperatures in November: 24 to 28 degrees

Special highlight: Whale-watching in Cape Verde - in November you can observe humpback whales in their natural habitat.

Flight time: It takes 6 hours to fly from Zurich to Cape Verde.

Mediterranean flair and wine in Cyprus

Unsplash

In November, Cyprus unfolds its very special magic: the summer heat has subsided, the island is a lush green and the beaches lie quietly under the mild Mediterranean sun. With temperatures of around 20 degrees, the island is perfect for culture and nature lovers who want to explore Paphos or the idyllic Troodos Mountains far away from mass tourism.

With six hours of sunshine and up to 25 degrees, Cyprus is the perfect getaway in late fall. And: November is the perfect time to visit the wine regions around Limassol.

Temperatures in November: 20 to 25 degrees.

Special highlight: Hike in the Troodos Mountains, the landscape turns into an enchanted blaze of color.

Flight time: It takes 3.5 hours to fly to Larnaca from Zurich and Basel.

Golden autumn moments in Qatar's desert metropolis

pexels

Qatar is becoming the new Dubai! The small but exciting emirate on the Persian Gulf is particularly worth a visit in the fall. This is because there are no Muslim holidays in November, so the tourist hotspots are less crowded. Since the 2022 World Cup at the latest, the city has rapidly developed into a modern hotspot in the Middle East. In terms of luxury, shopping and futuristic architecture, the emirate is increasingly reminiscent of Dubai, but still has its very own charm: glittering skylines, impressive museums and the newly designed Doha Corniche.

Temperatures in November: 25 to 30 degrees

Highlight: Sandboarding in the desert. Simply stand on a board and let yourself drift - in pleasant temperatures.

Flight time: Zurich - Doha: 5 hours 40 minutes / Geneva - Doha: just under 6 hours.