For almost two decades, he gave people great moments on Swiss television SRF. Now Röbi Koller has retired - and feels no pressure to remain in the public eye.

After 18 years of "Happy Day", TV presenter Röbi Koller said goodbye to the SRF audience on April 5, 2025.

In an interview with Claudia Lässer , the TV legend talks about his retirement - and why he's not afraid of disappearing into insignificance.

"I'm still curious and I like people," says Koller. Show more

Whether in top-class sport or after a long, successful career - the end is often followed by an emotional low. Not so for Röbi Koller. Last April, the Zug native hosted his last "Happy Day" show and retired.

In the talk show "Lässer", the long-time presenter of the SRF program explains that he still has a full agenda today. Although there are now fewer appointments.

"My life goes on too," explains the 67-year-old when asked about a possible emotional void.

Röbi Koller on insignificance

Röbi Koller spent 44 years in the media world. For almost two decades, he was in front of the camera as a presenter for the show "Happy Day".

Anyone who has been in the public eye for so long runs the risk of being forgotten at some point. "Insignificance? Sure, at some point you're gone," says Koller matter-of-factly. Even death is not a taboo subject for him.

When you have accompanied so many people and witnessed their fates, there is no way around this topic. He has also thought about his own death. "You can't practise the moment of dying," says Koller.

Koller: "Sometimes I put my foot in my mouth"

Röbi Koller doesn't mince his words. "Sometimes it's ironic, sometimes I just put my foot in my mouth," explains Röbi Koller with a smile on his face.

One person who probably appreciates exactly that about him is his wife Esther Della Pietra. The director has been by his side for almost 30 years - a strong connection at eye level, both professionally and privately.

In the TV program "Lässer", Röbi Koller explains what makes his marriage strong and why real closeness also requires friction.

