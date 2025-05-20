Did you know that Hollywood's most famous adrenaline junkie once wanted to become a priest? There's no Mission Impossible for Tom Cruise - or is there? Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about the actor.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you All-rounder with a past: Tom Cruise wanted to become a priest and struggled with dyslexia as a child.

He does almost all the stunts himself and has a pilot's license.

In Japan, he is honored with his own holiday - and served Disney as the model for Aladdin.

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" starts on May 21, 2025 at blue Cinema. Show more

If you only know Tom Cruise from his action films, you don't even know half the story. The Hollywood star has more surprises in his biography than the many characters he plays on screen.

As a child, he suffered from dyslexia and could barely read - a fact that still affects him today. Nevertheless, he worked his way up with determination. However, he did not see his first vocation in Hollywood, but in his faith: he wanted to become a priest. But he was drawn to the dream factory.

Today, Cruise performs his dangerous stunts himself - be it helicopter jumps, daring climbs or free falls.

This is also the case in his latest film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", which can be seen at blue Cinema from May 21, 2025.

