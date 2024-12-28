Vilnius is considered the Christmas capital of Europe. mycation

No other big city lives Christmas like the Latvian capital Vilnius - or so the locals say. There are indeed some magical places.

Sven Ziegler

Snow during the festive season is becoming increasingly rare in the lowlands. But the chances are better in Lithuania - sub-zero temperatures are part of everyday winter life here. Although there are only a few hours of sunshine, the capital Vilnius shines in thousands of lights during the Advent season.

So it's no wonder that the city was named Christmas Capital 2025 by the European Christmas Cities Network. We reveal why the Christmas season in Vilnius is particularly magical.

The most beautiful Christmas tree in Europe

Forget the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree! In the heart of Vilnius Cathedral Square, the Lithuanian version of the Christmas tree rises as a shining symbol of the festive season, guarded by the venerable Gediminas Tower. Year after year, the tree and the accompanying light installation transform the square into a magical winter wonderland and cast a spell over visitors. Embedded in the lively Christmas market, the tree is not only a local highlight, but also an internationally celebrated spectacle.

The Christmas tree in Vilnius is world-famous. Domantas Kancleris, GoVilnius

More than just a Christmas market: traditional and modern

The Christmas market in Vilnius has more to offer than just food stalls and presents. In the weeks leading up to the festive season, the market becomes a hotspot for events that delight young and old alike. In addition to atmospheric music and theater performances, the festive concerts are a special highlight.

On several evenings, renowned artists fill the magnificent halls of the historic Presidential Palace with classical Christmas sounds and festive melodies. A unique experience in one of the most impressive buildings in Lithuania. The concerts are free of charge. Modern highlights such as impressive 3D projections of Christmas stories onto the cathedral also add an innovative touch to the festivities.

Traditional Christmas menu

While fondue chinoise or Schüfeli is served at Christmas in Switzerland, Lithuania traditionally serves twelve meatless dishes reminiscent of the 12 apostles.

Typical dishes include beet soup, fish (such as herring or pike), mushrooms, apples and nuts. There is also marinated fish, eel dishes with various sauces, sauerkraut, various mushroom dishes, potato salad and, for dessert, kūčiukai, small sweet pastries made from yeast dough with poppy seeds.

The traditional twelve-piece dessert is called Kūčios. It is served in the Bernelių Užeiga restaurant, for example. Those looking for something special will get their money's worth at the fine dining restaurant Džiaugsmas, which serves nine unique dishes with a modern twist.

Advent Maze and Polar Express Vibes: adventures for the little ones

A magical experience awaits visitors to the Advent Maze on Vilnius Cathedral Square. The Advent calendar-style maze invites the whole family to enjoy interactive Christmas fun with twinkling lights and little puzzles. The maze is open from December 1 to December 24.

The lovingly decorated Christmas train in Vilnius glides through the sparkling streets and takes its passengers through the festively decorated Old Town and past the city's most beautiful sights.

Glide across the Town Hall Square on ice skates

On the Christmas ice rink on Vilnius Town Hall Square, you can glide across the ice between the majestic cathedral and the festively illuminated streets. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced skater, gliding along under the twinkling lights feels almost like floating. The ice rink will be open until January 26, 2025.

If you want to see Vilnius Old Town from a different perspective, the Vilnius University Bell Tower is the perfect place. Vilnius University is one of the oldest universities in Eastern Europe and was founded in 179. If you come up here, you can enjoy the view of the brightly lit, snow-covered city.

You can find even more inspiration about the Lithuanian city of Vilnius on mycation.