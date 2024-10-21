Even if it usually lathers up nicely in advertising, it can also be too much shampoo for your hair. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Most people wash their hair several times a week. A simple undertaking? Mistakes can also be made when shampooing. And these need to be avoided.

Vanessa Büchel

Washing your hair is easy as pie, after all, you do it regularly.

But think again: there are mistakes that can be made.

For example, not brushing your hair before washing it.

Too hot water can also remove moisture from the mane and dry out the scalp. Show more

Wet your hair, shampoo and then rinse - washing your mane is actually no big deal. Actually. Because you can definitely make mistakes when simply washing your hair.

Quick greasing, dry scalp or brittle ends are possible consequences if you make these mistakes. So avoid the following next time you're in the shower.

Washing too often or too little

How often you wash your hair plays a big role. However, it always depends on your hair type as to how many times a week you should clean your mane. It's important to find your own individual routine.

If you use styling products frequently, you should remove residue from your hair more often. If your hair is dry or curly, it is recommended that you only lather it once or twice under the water jet. If you tend to have oily hair, you can of course wash it daily - but preferably with a mild shampoo that is free from silicones and parabens to protect your scalp.

If your hair becomes greasy quickly, it may be that the hair care products are too aggressive or that your mane has become accustomed to daily washing.

Do not brush hair before washing



Hair is more sensitive when wet. It should therefore not be subjected to too much stress. Brushing and detangling them beforehand helps to protect them. If you get into the shower with a tangled mess on your head, the chaos will probably only get worse.

Even after washing, hair should not be brushed hard. It's healthier for them to be gently detangled. The best way to do this is to work your way from the ends to the roots - with your fingers, a wide-toothed comb or a special detangling brush.

Shampoo and conditioner

in the wrong places

Shampoo should only be applied to the scalp and conditioner only to the ends. It's as simple as that. This is because sebum, grease, dirt particles and styling residue collect on the scalp at the roots, which is why it should be cleaned. When rinsing, the shampoo runs into the ends anyway, giving them a boost of freshness.

Conditioner, on the other hand, should not be applied to the roots. It could weigh the hair down and make it oily. The ends of long hair are often dry and are happy to receive a portion of moisture. Conditioner also closes the cuticle and detangles the mane.

Too much shampoo

It's the quantity that counts. You probably want - as you know from the commercials - for it to foam up really well. As a result, you put a large amount of shampoo in your hair. A portion the size of a hazelnut or walnut is completely sufficient. No matter how long your mane is. As mentioned, the shampoo is only intended for the roots anyway. You can also lather the product in your hands beforehand to make it easier to distribute.

Water that is too hot

Heat is not good for your hair. No matter what form it takes. This is also the case with hot water when washing. It removes moisture from the hair and dries out the scalp, resulting in a dull appearance.

Experts recommend lukewarm water, which both seals the cuticle and retains moisture in the hair. For those who dare: cold rinsing at the end of the shower leaves hair looking particularly shiny.

Scrub too hard

A gentle massage stimulates blood flow to the scalp. However, scrubbing too hard can be detrimental to the health of your hair. If you rub too hard, you can lose hair or create strong knots. It is sufficient to gently massage the shampoo in with your fingertips - and never use your nails!

Incorrect rinsing

Thorough rinsing is the be-all and end-all for beautiful hair. If care products remain on the mane, they can cause it to become greasy more quickly or even lead to scalp irritation, as residual products on the scalp can clog the hair follicles.

So take your time when washing out. If it squeaks when you run it through your hair, then you've done everything right.

