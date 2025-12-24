Beef fillet wrapped in pastry is one of the great classics on the Christmas plate. How do you make it perfect? And what are the biggest mistakes you can make? Top chef Christian Vogel has shown us - with a time-saving version.

Nicole Agostini

Christmas is a time for giving, reflection and menu traditions. The great classics on the Christmas table include fondue chinoise and raclette. And, of course, fillet in batter.

"The Swiss love dishes in bread dough. There are simpler dishes, such as Wienerli in puff pastry. But at Christmas, people want something more exclusive," says top chef Christian Vogel.

For blue News, Vogel picked up a wooden spoon, draped the bacon and wrapped the fillet. And incidentally reveals the biggest mistakes you should avoid at all costs when preparing a fillet of beef wrapped in pastry. To top it off, there's a Grand Marnier mustard sauce. Christmas can come.

To the recipe for four people

Ingredients for the fillet of beef wrapped in pastry 500 g fillet of beef

160 g herb bacon strips

320 g square puff pastry (approx. 25 x 40 cm)

some coarse mustard

some egg yolk Show more

Ingredients for the Grand Mannier mustard sauce 50 g shallots (finely diced)

50 g butter

50 g Grand Marnier

50 g vegetable stock

40 g orange juice and a little orange zest

100 g cream

20 g coarse mustard Show more

Fillet of beef

Salt the beef fillet, sear well on all sides in olive oil in a pan and add a little butter at the end. When the meat is browned on all sides, place it on a rack to cool.

Bacon strips

Lay out the bacon strips on cling film so that the beef fillet can be completely wrapped in it.

Brush the beef fillet with a little coarse mustard, place it on the bacon strips and then roll it up tightly using the cling film.

Puff pastry

Lay out the puff pastry. Remove the beef fillet wrapped in bacon from the cling film and place on one side of the puff pastry. Then place the other half on top.

Press the pastry down firmly and cut away the excess pastry.

Decorate as desired with the excess pastry (for example: cut out stars) and brush with a little egg yolk.

Bake

Place the fillet of beef in a pastry case on a baking tray lined with baking paper.

Bake at 200 degrees Celsius in the oven with the core probe set to 34 degrees Celsius. This takes about 25-30 minutes.

When the core temperature is reached, remove the tray from the oven and leave to stand for ten minutes to reach a core temperature of 52 degrees Celsius (meat cooking level: medium). Then carve and serve immediately.

