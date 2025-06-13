When the sun is blazing again, the best way to cool down is with a refreshing gelato. But you don't necessarily have to go to the traditional ice cream stand on the corner.

Vania Spescha, Stephanie Süess und Martina Baltisberger

There's nothing better than strolling through the city with a delicious ice cream. Or relaxing in your own garden. Or strolling along the river. In fact, gelato makes everything better.

blue News presenter Vania Spescha therefore visits the "Bruno Lorenzo Gelato Lab" in Basel in the video and looks over the shoulders of gelatier Yves Wüthrich.

Yves reveals some of his secrets and shows that the perfect ice cream can also be made at home with the right tools.

The recipe for the strawberry sorbet from the video:

450 g fine sugar

50 g dextrose

1 kg strawberries

Bring 250 ml water with sugar and dextrose to the boil. Remove the syrup from the heat and leave to cool, then mix in the strawberry puree.

Pass the mixture through a sieve and place in the fridge for 4 hours. Then pour into the bowl of the ice cream maker (it must have been chilled in the freezer for 12 hours beforehand).

Place the bowl in the ice cream maker and let it run for 25 to 30 minutes until a creamy sorbet is formed.

Children particularly like this sorbet on a stick. Blend it for only 15 to 20 minutes and pour it into the molds while it is still viscous. Then place the sticks in the molds and put them in the freezer for at least 4 hours.