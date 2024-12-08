Terry towels, tennis shoes and teddy bears: What can you tumble dry? (archive picture) sda

The tumble dryer can be a blessing in winter and for families. But beware, not everything belongs in the tumble dryer. An overview of the most common mistakes.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you If you need to do your laundry quickly, the tumble dryer is a great help.

Terry towels, underwear, jeans, sneakers: not all fabrics and materials are suitable for the tumble dryer.

Here is an overview. Show more

The clothing label provides information

Tumble dry, yes or no? The label on your clothes will tell you. iStock/Andrey Popov

If you have little experience with tumble dryers, the sewn-in clothing label can help you. If you see a symbol with a circle in a square, the garment can go in the tumble dryer.

If there is still a dot, you should tumble dry at a reduced temperature. If there are two dots, the laundry can be put in the dryer at a high temperature.

Safeguarding the manufacturer

Dark colored items should be washed separately. They could stain light-colored textiles. New jeans often stain. And not in the tumble dryer. iStock/grafvision

If the symbol is crossed out, the garment should not be tumble dried. However, this may just be a safeguard by the manufacturer to prevent complaints. Despite the symbol, the garment may still be suitable for tumble drying - you should follow these tips:

Rule of thumb: What you can wash hot can go in the dryer

Hot wash? Check the label first. iStock/Daisy-Daisy

Garments that you machine wash at 60 degrees can generally also be tumble dried afterwards.

If the fabric can withstand the high temperatures during washing, machine drying should not be a problem.

Does the tumble dryer replace the fabric softener?

Smells good? You don't need fabric softener. iStock/Andrey Popov

Fabric softener and tumble dryers damage the bath towel. Fabric softener covers the fibers like a film and impairs the absorbency of a terry towel. Although the tumble dryer initially softens the fibers, the rough treatment during a tumble dryer cycle damages the fibers. They roughen and break down, writes "srf.ch".

As an alternative to fabric softener, experts offer this tip: mix household vinegar and hot water in a ratio of 1 to 2 and soak the terry towels in it until the water has cooled down. Then put the towels in the washing machine and wash as normal. However, if the fibers are already roughened, the vinegar won't help. They will remain hard. But the ageing of the cloth is delayed.

Alternative to tumble drying: The only option here is to air dry the cloth. However, the working principle can be copied from the tumble dryer: The tumbler's fan untangles knotted terry fibers and fluffs them up again.

Also works without a tumble dryer: Shake the bath towel vigorously after washing

Allow to dry in a gentle draught; not in direct sunlight

Knead the towel once in a while during the drying process. Show more

Silk: Never put in the tumble dryer

Silk should never be tumble dried. iStock/Tarzhanova

Caution: If a textile is delicate, it has no place in the dryer. Silk should never find its way into the tumble dryer, as it does not tolerate heat, either when drying or washing.

Wool: also not suitable

Do you want to wear your wool socks a little longer? Then don't leave them to dry quickly in the tumble dryer. iStock/margostock

It's better not to tumble dry wool products, whether socks, sweaters or scarves.

They could become matted and shrink to the size of a doll. Lambswool in particular is very sensitive.

Wool program: more for the brave

Wool programs? It's better to try it out with your grandma's washed-out wool socks first. iStock/pheigin

If you are brave, you can also use the wool program in the dryer. But perhaps don't try this with your most expensive woolen clothes. Even if there is a special program with a low temperature, the garment can still suffer.

However, the risk is relatively low with modern heat pump dryers with the appropriate program.

Suits and blazers: better to dry clean

Suits have no place in the tumble dryer. iStock/champja

Soiled suits, blazers or jackets have no place in the washing machine or dryer and are better taken to the dry cleaner. However, some dryers have a freshness or steam program that allows you to remove unpleasant kitchen or cigarette smells.

Down in the dryer?

Tennis balls protect down from clumping. iStock/artisteer

You should always put pillows or jackets with down in the tumble dryer. Air drying alone could cause the down to stick together. However, they should always have enough space in the appliance. It is also advisable to add a few tennis balls to protect the down from clumping.

Printed T-shirts are not a good idea

Do not tumble dry printed T-shirts. iStock/peshkov

The more synthetic fibers a garment has, the lower the temperature should be. It is best not to put printed T-shirts in the tumble dryer at all, as the heat can cause the print to melt, stick or come off.

Be careful with plastic or rubber pimples

It is better to dry cuddly socks normally. iStock/Coprid

The same applies to socks with plastic or rubber studs or bath mats with a rubber underside - there is a risk of melting here too.

Lace underwear needs special care

Precious underwear is best washed by hand and left to dry on the line. iStock/alfexe

If you want to keep your lace underwear for longer, you should wash it by hand and hang it on the line. Lace is considered very delicate and sensitive, especially if it ends up in the dryer.

Fire hazard with padded bras and shoulder pads

Beware, padded bras or blazers could burn. iStock/Veranika Smirnaya

It's not just the fabric that can become a problem, but also what's inside. Bras that are padded with foam or blouses that have shoulder pads should not be put in the dryer. Foam heats up quickly and, in the worst case, can catch fire.

Jeans in the tumble dryer?

Jeans can be tumble dried, but you have to be careful not to shrink them. iStock/Sergey Granev

Of course, jeans are robust, but if you put them in the dryer, it's better to do so at a gentle temperature. Don't use the "extra dry" setting, otherwise you might not be able to fit into your pants.

Sneakers, yes or no?

It's best to put canvas shoes in a laundry bag. iStock/Vladimir Sukhachev

Should you also put shoes in the dryer? For canvas shoes, which can also be put in the washing machine, there is no reason not to. However, put them in a laundry bag to protect the dryer and shoes. Please dry all other shoes on the line.

Soft toys can go in the dryer

Soft toys can be washed and tumble dried. iStock/75tiks

Cuddly toys have to withstand a lot, as all parents know. Above all, they need to be ready again quickly if an accident happens. If there are no plastic parts, teddies and co. can go in the washing machine and tumble dryer without hesitation.

