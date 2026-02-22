Giraffes at sunrise: an absolute highlight in Kruger National Park. Mycation

A safari in South Africa is on many people's bucket list. But if you plan wrong, you will end up seeing hardly any animals - or end up in tourist reserves instead of real wilderness. With the right preparation, however, wildlife watching can be an unforgettable travel highlight.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many travelers expect a real safari around Cape Town - but the best wildlife areas are in the north of the country, such as Kruger National Park.

Those who plan too little time, search at the wrong time of day or have too high expectations often miss out on the most impressive animal sightings.

With good planning, patience and the right region, a safari in South Africa can be a real nature experience instead of a disappointment. Show more

Go on safari at least once in your life: This is probably on many people's bucket list. There are numerous countries in Africa where you can experience elephants, lions, leopards, giraffes and the like in the wild. One of these countries is South Africa. But if you check online forums, you will find that not everyone is happy with their safari. But with the right planning and a bit of luck, wildlife watching can be the highlight of any trip.

Book a day tour in Cape Town

To experience predators in the wild, you have to go to the north of South Africa. Mycation

There are numerous great reserves and national parks in South Africa. But there are also tourist traps. The biggest mistake you can make is to fly to Cape Town and expect an authentic safari. There are several reserves in Cape Town, but in order for tourists to see the "Big Five", animals are sometimes driven into the enclosures after the presentation. This is a major problem, especially with predators. Cape Town is perfect for whale watching and penguin spotting. But if you want to experience safari, you should travel inland.

There is a small airport near the Kruger National Park, Hoedspruit, which you can fly to from Johannesburg or Cape Town. There are also several connections from Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport to Johannesburg. And there are numerous reserves around the Kruger National Park where wild animals are fenced in, but this is mainly to protect the animals (from poaching etc.). You cannot drive through these reserves yourself, but can take a game drive. However, you can experience the animals in their natural habitat. So if you want to experience a safari, fly to Johannesburg or Cape Town and travel from there to a large reserve.

Allow too little time

You can only see magical animal moments without time pressure Mycation

The animals in Kruger National Park go their own way. This also means that you can't (and don't want to) track them. When we asked a guide where we should go if we were traveling by car, he said: "You can't predict it. If I tell you to go south, everything will happen in the north. If I tell you to go north, all the animals will go south." In other words, whether and which animals you see is purely a matter of luck. However, if you allow enough time, you will have less stress when searching for the Big Five.

There are several camps in the Kruger itself where you can stop off. If you sleep in a camp, you are right in the middle of the action and have a good chance of spotting animals. However, places are limited. Another reason to plan enough time: as you are only allowed to drive up to 60 km/h if you drive yourself, it takes longer to get from A to B.

Prioritize Instagram locations

Image: Less luxury in your accommodation can mean richer animal encounters.

If you go on safari, you have the choice between luxury lodges in the four-figure range per night and simple cabins with bathrooms. There are also a few glamping offers in between. However, you should think about your own priorities here, because if you want to see as many animals as possible, you have a decisive advantage in the camp: those who stay overnight in the park are allowed to leave at 4.30 a.m., an hour earlier than visitors from outside. And sunrise is also the time when we saw the most animals.

Save on equipment

You can't see leopards as well with the naked eye as in this picture. Mycation

If you go on safari, you can't do without binoculars. Without binoculars, we wouldn't have seen any leopards, as they hide in the treetops and are perfectly camouflaged. High-quality binoculars from Swarovski Optik, Leica or Zeiss are certainly an advantage. But cheaper ones are also helpful. The Iphone camera does reach its limits on safari. If you like taking photos, you may also want to consider a good lens to capture the animals in pictures.

Setting expectations too high

Not one of the Big Five: warthog with offspring. Mycation

Seeing animals on the hunt, spotting leopards up close, finding rare kingfishers: expectations of a safari vary. But those who absolutely want to see one particular thing may close their minds to other things that are at least as impressive. A safari doesn't follow a script, it lives from the moment.

It is often not the spectacular hunting scenes that stay with you, but the quiet encounters with herds of elephants taking a dip in the mud or giraffes gracefully roaming the savannah. Those who let go of expectations see more. The national park is not a zoo; the majority of a safari consists of listening, waiting and watching.

Searching for the Big Five in the midday sun

Lion encounters are more likely in the morning and evening. Mycation

When the sun is at its zenith, it is not only incredibly hot for tourists, animals also hide in the bushes. That's why the early bird catches the worm - and discovers the cheetahs.

We have mainly spotted predators early in the morning or in the evening after 5 pm. If you set off too late, you miss out on the chance to experience this fascinating time in the park.

Take a tour instead of driving yourself

Driving yourself also means that you can take your time. Mycation

Safari guides are sometimes under enormous pressure because they want to make tourists happy at all costs. And then a rushed search for leopards and lions begins. We found our first elephant very impressive, but unfortunately the rest of the group didn't, so we rushed past him.

If you drive yourself, you decide where to go, at what speed and with what priority. Birdwatchers have a hard time on guided safaris. But: you have to be a safe driver. Because South Africa drives on the left. If you don't have the confidence to do this, you can also create great experiences with a guided safari - but the pace is a little faster.

Looking for animals at the wrong time of year

If you go to South Africa in summer, you will see a lot of baby animals. Mycation

The main season in South Africa is summer, from December to January. But here too, the "right" time is relative. While the tall grass and dense vegetation make observation difficult in summer, the landscape shows its lush, almost tropical side. Young animals are born, birds are particularly active and the savannah appears lively and full of movement. Winter, on the other hand, is barren, dusty and reduced - but ideal for spotting animals at waterholes. Both seasons tell their own story.

