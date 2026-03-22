A thousand and one nights or a nightmare? You should definitely avoid these 9 mistakes in Morocco
Sven Ziegler
22.3.2026
Morocco is overwhelming - in the best and most difficult sense. Between the scent of spices, narrow souks and endless desert landscapes, it's easy to get lost. Those who travel unprepared fall into typical traps. A trip through the country shows you which mistakes to avoid.
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- Morocco inspires with its culture, cuisine and landscape - but also requires some preparation.
- Typical mistakes range from missing restaurant reservations to incorrect behavior in souks or at accommodation.
- Those who adapt to local customs and plan well will have a much more relaxed experience in the country.
Mint tea on rooftop terraces, mosaics underfoot, the call of the muezzin at dusk: Morocco unfolds its charm in moments like these. The fascination of the country lies in being able to immerse yourself in a completely different world for a while. Architecturally, but also in terms of sightseeing. But you can also do a lot of things wrong.
mycation editor Jenny has traveled to Morocco from Marrakech to the Sahara and the capital Rabat and would have preferred to know these nine things beforehand. But if you prepare a little and know the local customs, you can experience the magic of Morocco in a relaxed way.
Mistake number 1: Don't book restaurants
Lanterns and lights under the starry sky and the aromas and ras el hanout: Moroccan food and ambience go hand in hand. Numerous locations with terraces offer spectacular views and delicious tajines or perfectly spiced couscous - culinary fans will absolutely get their money's worth here.
But beware: if you are in Morocco during the high season, i.e. from April to May or October to November, you must reserve the restaurants on your bucket list! Otherwise you will quickly find yourself standing in front of a full restaurant without a seat.
Mistake number 2: Eating street food
So if there is no room in the restaurant, we recommend you do a quick search on TripAdvisor or Google.
Because even if the food stalls like Jemaa el-Fnaa in Marrakech look tempting and tourists fry meat with the desired seasoning on the spot, unfortunately food poisoning really does lurk around every corner here. Better safe than sorry. And be sure to take Vomex with you.
Mistake number 3: Only travel in high season
If you travel in the low season, you will probably have less of a problem with the fully booked restaurants. On the other hand, it is hot: in summer it can be between 45 and 50 degrees. However, as it is a dry heat, it is not so unpleasant. And: traveling in the low season has the great advantage that you can find the most beautiful riads at affordable prices.
Mistake number 4: Strolling through the souk in the evening
After sunset, the souks seem like another universe. During the day, the labyrinth of alleyways, stalls and workshops pulsates, but in the evening many of the streets become emptier, darker and more confusing. This is when even Google Maps can become a trap. I experienced this myself. We followed the blue line on the screen after dark and got lost.
A man offered help and led us through increasingly narrow alleyways. Shortly afterwards, we found ourselves in a secluded corner. 30 dollars, he said. We paid. The man shook his head. "Each," he added, as a second man suddenly appeared from the shadows. Fortunately, this bad decision only cost us money. But it gave us a clear insight: in the dark, you not only lose your bearings in the souk, but also quickly lose control of the situation.
The tip is therefore simple: stay on the main paths after sunset, locate your accommodation in advance or ask to be driven to the nearest access road. The souks are fascinating - but they are and remain a labyrinth for tourists.
Mistake number 5: Don't act boldly
If you want to store in the souks during the day, you should know this: Carpets or fabrics are often initially asked for double or even triple the actual price. Even if it feels like you've negotiated extremely hard, your offer may still be well below the initial demand - and that's exactly how it's meant to be.
Dealers always go high. That's part of the game. So be confident, say you're a student or only have ten dollars in your budget - and negotiate as if it's a matter of principle. Bargaining in Marrakech is not an affront, it's the norm. It is communication, a feeling out, a mutual approach. Bargaining is actually a cultural experience.
Mistake number 6: Booking hotels without checking the location
The location is crucial when choosing accommodation. Make sure that there is a street nearby and that the riad is not too close to the old town, because then it will be rather unpleasant in the evening (especially as a woman). If you stay in the new medina, you will find great luxury hotels, but you will miss out on the charm of the beautiful houses with gardens in the courtyard.
Mistake number 7: Very western appearance
If you stroll through the medina in Morocco in an ultra-short outfit, walk through the souk talking loudly on the phone or flirt with obvious wealth, you will attract attention. And not always the attention you want.
Restrained clothing, i.e. covered shoulders, longer skirts or loose pants, show respect for the culture. In Marrakech, people may still be tolerant of the Western style of dress, but away from it, it is appropriate to adapt.
Mistake number 8: Only book a wellness hammam treatment
If you are in Morocco, you have to visit a hamam. But here tourists have a choice: either they pay a lot of money for a luxurious wellness hamam, or they enjoy an authentic treatment in a public hamam.
Whereby "enjoying" is a matter of sensation: when these ladies scrub your body, you realize how much dirt doesn't come off your body by showering. I've never felt as clean as I do after a public hammam and I can totally understand why people prefer steam and heat to the classic shower. That's the naked truth.
Mistake number 9: Only visit Marrakech
Marrakech is beautiful and has many highlights in the old and new medina. But Morocco is more than just Marrakech: if you travel towards the Atlas Mountains, you will find beautiful mountain landscapes, quaint villages and friendly people on the way to the Sahara Desert. If you head towards Agadir, you can experience sporting highlights in surf camps or find yourself in pottery retreats. It's worth expanding your radius.