Morocco is worth a trip - but only with the right tips. Bild: Mycation

Morocco is overwhelming - in the best and most difficult sense. Between the scent of spices, narrow souks and endless desert landscapes, it's easy to get lost. Those who travel unprepared fall into typical traps. A trip through the country shows you which mistakes to avoid.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Morocco inspires with its culture, cuisine and landscape - but also requires some preparation.

Typical mistakes range from missing restaurant reservations to incorrect behavior in souks or at accommodation.

Those who adapt to local customs and plan well will have a much more relaxed experience in the country. Show more

Mint tea on rooftop terraces, mosaics underfoot, the call of the muezzin at dusk: Morocco unfolds its charm in moments like these. The fascination of the country lies in being able to immerse yourself in a completely different world for a while. Architecturally, but also in terms of sightseeing. But you can also do a lot of things wrong.

mycation editor Jenny has traveled to Morocco from Marrakech to the Sahara and the capital Rabat and would have preferred to know these nine things beforehand. But if you prepare a little and know the local customs, you can experience the magic of Morocco in a relaxed way.

Mistake number 1: Don't book restaurants

Morocco is a culinary gem with delicacies ranging from couscous to seafood Mycation

Lanterns and lights under the starry sky and the aromas and ras el hanout: Moroccan food and ambience go hand in hand. Numerous locations with terraces offer spectacular views and delicious tajines or perfectly spiced couscous - culinary fans will absolutely get their money's worth here.

But beware: if you are in Morocco during the high season, i.e. from April to May or October to November, you must reserve the restaurants on your bucket list! Otherwise you will quickly find yourself standing in front of a full restaurant without a seat.

Mistake number 2: Eating street food

Local food is a must, but street food can be a risk for Western stomachs Mycation

So if there is no room in the restaurant, we recommend you do a quick search on TripAdvisor or Google.

Because even if the food stalls like Jemaa el-Fnaa in Marrakech look tempting and tourists fry meat with the desired seasoning on the spot, unfortunately food poisoning really does lurk around every corner here. Better safe than sorry. And be sure to take Vomex with you.

Mistake number 3: Only travel in high season

View of Marrakech from above Mycation

If you travel in the low season, you will probably have less of a problem with the fully booked restaurants. On the other hand, it is hot: in summer it can be between 45 and 50 degrees. However, as it is a dry heat, it is not so unpleasant. And: traveling in the low season has the great advantage that you can find the most beautiful riads at affordable prices.

Mistake number 4: Strolling through the souk in the evening

If you leave the marketplace in the evening, you should look for roads instead of walking through the alleyways of the souks. Mycation

After sunset, the souks seem like another universe. During the day, the labyrinth of alleyways, stalls and workshops pulsates, but in the evening many of the streets become emptier, darker and more confusing. This is when even Google Maps can become a trap. I experienced this myself. We followed the blue line on the screen after dark and got lost.

A man offered help and led us through increasingly narrow alleyways. Shortly afterwards, we found ourselves in a secluded corner. 30 dollars, he said. We paid. The man shook his head. "Each," he added, as a second man suddenly appeared from the shadows. Fortunately, this bad decision only cost us money. But it gave us a clear insight: in the dark, you not only lose your bearings in the souk, but also quickly lose control of the situation.

The tip is therefore simple: stay on the main paths after sunset, locate your accommodation in advance or ask to be driven to the nearest access road. The souks are fascinating - but they are and remain a labyrinth for tourists.

Mistake number 5: Don't act boldly

Morocco has beautiful, hand-woven carpets. If you want one, you should get in at least at half the price and bargain Mycation

If you want to store in the souks during the day, you should know this: Carpets or fabrics are often initially asked for double or even triple the actual price. Even if it feels like you've negotiated extremely hard, your offer may still be well below the initial demand - and that's exactly how it's meant to be.

Dealers always go high. That's part of the game. So be confident, say you're a student or only have ten dollars in your budget - and negotiate as if it's a matter of principle. Bargaining in Marrakech is not an affront, it's the norm. It is communication, a feeling out, a mutual approach. Bargaining is actually a cultural experience.

Mistake number 6: Booking hotels without checking the location

Nice on the inside, uncomfortable on the outside. In some cases, women are followed right up to the door of the riad. Mycation

The location is crucial when choosing accommodation. Make sure that there is a street nearby and that the riad is not too close to the old town, because then it will be rather unpleasant in the evening (especially as a woman). If you stay in the new medina, you will find great luxury hotels, but you will miss out on the charm of the beautiful houses with gardens in the courtyard.

Mistake number 7: Very western appearance

Covering your head is optional, in this case more to protect you from the sun Mycation

If you stroll through the medina in Morocco in an ultra-short outfit, walk through the souk talking loudly on the phone or flirt with obvious wealth, you will attract attention. And not always the attention you want.

Restrained clothing, i.e. covered shoulders, longer skirts or loose pants, show respect for the culture. In Marrakech, people may still be tolerant of the Western style of dress, but away from it, it is appropriate to adapt.

Mistake number 8: Only book a wellness hammam treatment

Traditional hammams can be found in the old medina Mycation

If you are in Morocco, you have to visit a hamam. But here tourists have a choice: either they pay a lot of money for a luxurious wellness hamam, or they enjoy an authentic treatment in a public hamam.

Whereby "enjoying" is a matter of sensation: when these ladies scrub your body, you realize how much dirt doesn't come off your body by showering. I've never felt as clean as I do after a public hammam and I can totally understand why people prefer steam and heat to the classic shower. That's the naked truth.

Mistake number 9: Only visit Marrakech

A camel tour through the Sahara: the long journey for the desert is worth it Mycation

Marrakech is beautiful and has many highlights in the old and new medina. But Morocco is more than just Marrakech: if you travel towards the Atlas Mountains, you will find beautiful mountain landscapes, quaint villages and friendly people on the way to the Sahara Desert. If you head towards Agadir, you can experience sporting highlights in surf camps or find yourself in pottery retreats. It's worth expanding your radius.