Fantastic mountains and 3000 kilometers of coastline: Peru offers tourists a wide range of experiences. The highlights at a glance.

But the country has an incredible number of facets.

Amazon rainforest, Machu Picchu, colorful mountains, 3000 kilometers of coastline along the Pacific: Peru has an incredible number of facets. No wonder, as Peru has the greatest biodiversity in the world.

From the lively capital Lima to the enigmatic Nazca Lines and the majestic Andes: We reveal which stops you shouldn't miss on your trip through Peru.

First stop: Lima, the gateway to Peru

The city of Lima is characterized by rugged nature on the beach. Unsplash

The capital of Peru combines colonial charm with a modern lifestyle. Must-sees are the old town with the Plaza de Armas, the artistic district of Barranco and trendy Miraflores.

Lima is also a culinary highlight: top restaurants such as Central and Maido are famous worldwide. Important here: book early! Street food tours or a "Trio Marino" in Callao are more budget-friendly.

Second stop: beaches, desert and wildlife in Paracas

The nature reserve in Paracas attracts visitors with its untouched rocky bays. Pexels

In the small town of Paracas, there are dune landscapes, rocky bays and beautiful beaches. Boat tours depart from Paracas to the Islas Ballestas, where sea lions, penguins and countless birds can be observed. Perfect for those who are not traveling to the Galapagos Islands but still want to experience the diversity of wildlife.

Third stop: sandboarding adventure in Huacachina

Huacachina is located in an oasis in the desert and is a paradise for adrenaline junkies. Sandboarding and buggy rides over the huge dunes provide thrills.

Those who prefer a more relaxed pace can relax by the lake or explore the surrounding area. But beware: Huacachina is very touristy. Although only 100 inhabitants live here, there are always around 1000 tourists.

Fourth stop: The Nazca Lines

The Nazca Lines in Peru Pexels

The Nazca people lived between 200 BC and 800 AD in what is now Peru. The fascinating lines and drawings of the indigenous Nazca culture are still preserved today. However, you can only see them really well from the air. You can marvel at the gigantic geoglyphs on tours in small planes or from various vantage points. A good guide is worthwhile to better understand the mysterious history of the lines.

Fifth stop: the white city of Arequipa

Arequipa is known as the "white city" because of its light-colored volcanic rock. The colonial architecture, the Santa Catalina monastery and the proximity to the impressive Colca Canyon make Arequipa unique. The historic center of Arequipa is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Sixth stop: Lake Titicaca

If you follow in the footsteps of the indigenous people, you will inevitably end up in Puno. The town is located directly on Lake Titicaca and is inhabited by the indigenous people, the Urus. The Urus live on floating islands made of reeds on the highest navigable lake in the world. You can go on excursions lasting several days and book your accommodation directly on one of the reed islands.

Seventh stop: Cusco and Machu Picchu

Ruined city of Machu Picchu: a world-famous building. Isabelle Schmidt/dpa-tmn/dpa

Cusco was once the capital of the Inca empire. The city lies in the middle of the Andes and is the gateway to Machu Picchu as well as the famous Rainbow Mountain. Anyone planning a trip to Peru's landmarks should book tickets online in advance.

There are numerous tours from Cusco, but you can also travel to Aguas Calientes independently. The cheapest ticket costs between 50 and 70 francs, but requires a longer hike. In this article, you can find out how to experience Machu Picchu for less than 100 francs.

Eighth stop: Jungle Drum in Iquitos

If you want that jungle feeling, head to Iquitos. The city is the largest in the Amazon region and from here there are boat tours where you can observe piranhas as well as the unique pink dolphins.

The brave can try exotic dishes such as piranha, alligator and suri grubs. Please note: Iquitos can only be reached by boat or plane.

Ninth stop: Máncora

Peru not only has a fascinating mountain world and the adventurous rainforest, but also fantastic beaches that stretch for miles. The town of Máncora is the hotspot for young people: here you can go surfing and celebrate it at numerous beach parties. It is also possible to watch turtles and whales if you book a tour.

You can find even more tips on Peru and where to stay on mycation. mycation editor Janina lived in Peru for several months and traveled around the country. She recommends a trip to Peru lasting three weeks so that travelers can experience the different sides of this fascinating country.